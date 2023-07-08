'DI Ray': Crime in a multicultural setting

PBS imports the British series “DI Ray” (9 p.m., Sunday, PBS), a smart procedural available to digital streamers since February.

Parminder Nagra (“The Blacklist,” “Bend It Like Beckham”) stars in the title role as Rachita Ray, a police officer long sidelined by bureaucratic indifference. Or perhaps old-fashioned racism.

In the opening scene, she’s shown talking a disturbed man into surrendering his knife and himself to authorities. In less delicate hands, he might have been shot or gone on a more deadly rampage.

Once her moment of grace under fire goes viral, police authorities feel compelled to add her to the homicide division. There, she’s clearly treated as a token hire, a nod to cultural and political sensitivities and a “tick on the box.” Born and raised in Leicester, she still is seen as defined by her Punjab heritage. And the resentment doesn’t end with her mostly white and native British colleagues. The South Asian community in Birmingham also sees her as a sellout, and she’s pelted with insults in many different tongues and dialects.

“DI Ray” hardly reinvents the detective drama. But it takes an interesting glance at a force trying to reform itself by better representing the public it polices from the point of view of a smart officer with an uneasy relationship with both her colleagues and the community.

• After an absence of two years, the sword and sandal soap opera “Domina” (8 p.m., MGM+) returns for a second season. For the uninitiated, it follows Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), the wife of Augustus, the Caesar who emerged as an emperor and god after the fall of the Roman Republic. A great throwback to the Hollywood tradition of casting Roman heavies with post-British accents.

Students of television history might recall Livia was also the name of Tony Soprano’s mother, a schemer played by Nancy Marchand and arguably the most formidable mother-villain ever presented on the small screen.

• Some period documentaries remind us sometimes 30 years can seem more like a century, or an epoch. “Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” (8 p.m., Sunday, HBO, streaming on Max) recalls the early 1990s, when AIDS was still a silent killer and feelings of fear and homophobia related to the mysterious contagion were at their height.

This grim atmosphere was exacerbated by the arrival of a serial killer haunting gay bars and nightclubs, picking up men and leaving their bodies in surrounding areas. “Last Call” recalls a community already traumatized and galvanized by a public health crisis, forced to deal with a police force many in the community saw as a hostile and exploitative presence.

Before the Stonewall riots of 1969, many police had participated in extortion and shakedowns of gay patrons whose lives and careers might be ruined if they were “outed” by a public arrest. Some 20 years later, patrons of the same bars, no longer underground, were forced to turn to police to help find the killer.

“Last Call” focuses on an interesting moment when a formerly marginalized group gained the confidence and the clout to demand equal protection under the law.

• The anime series “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War” (Saturday) streams its second season on Hulu.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championships (2 p.m., NBC).

• Check local listings for regional MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

• After a harrowing youth, a young woman returns to live with her blood relatives, with very mixed results, in the 2023 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A part-time job at the Royal Ice hotel leads to an encounter with a prince in the 2023 romance “A Royal Christmas Crush” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championships (2 p.m., NBC).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The AI revolution; a visit with Nicolas Cage.

• A murder victim hid a secret double life on “Ridley” (7 p.m., PBS).

• No time for grief on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (7 p.m., Paramount, CMT, TV-MA).

• A motorcycle rally ends with the murder of one young participant as “Grantchester on Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS) enters its eighth season.

• A well-planned attack goes awry on “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• A survey history of Black representation on television, “See it Loud” (8 p.m., CNN) begins with sitcoms.

• Bradley Cooper goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (8 p.m., National Geographic) in the canyons of Wyoming on the second season premiere of the celebrity showcase.

• Everyone’s a critic when it comes to Doomsday scenarios on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Two out-of-work actors (Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann) travel to the country house of an eccentric relative at the shaggy end of the 1960s in the 1987 dark comedy “Withnail & I” (8:30 p.m., Saturday, TCM). This beloved cult film marked Grant’s film debut. He’s been praised for his latest work in the thriller “The Lesson,” in theaters now.

SATURDAY SERIES

A fresh corpse is found in an ancient tomb on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “The Prank Panel” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough as Nails” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The last temptation of Ned on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “The Prank Panel” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A pilgrimage to the last Blockbuster on “Family Guy”(7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Kidnapped on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Housebroken” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14): sedated (8 p.m.); restrained (8:30 p.m.) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... An AI tycoon comes to a bloody end on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).