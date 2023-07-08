A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best of friends

Similar to last week’s column, this past week I’ve been reflecting on friendships and how special they truly are.

Recently I was chatting with a few girlfriends over dinner. One was saying that, at this point in her life, she isn’t sure who would be her No. 1 best friend. The other said that she doesn’t think of a “best friend” as just one person, rather a tier of friendship.

I like this outlook because, when it comes down to it, I have several friends that I would consider my “best.” I consider my husband my best friend, my sister, my closest friend I’ve known since toddlerhood and my college confidant.

Heck, I even consider my pets my best friends (they’re very good at keeping any secrets I share to themselves).

I think as we grow we realize that, in order to maintain a friendship, it isn’t necessary to see or talk to each other every day. The important thing is to be there when your friends need you, and my best friends do that for me.

Every single day, I feel gratitude for the amazing friends I have in my life. Whether or not they’re on the “best friend” tier doesn’t make them any less special to me.

If they’re my friend, I think they’re the best.

I even consider you my friend, dear reader; you taking the time out of your busy life to read these words means a whole lot to me.

Growing up, I didn’t have a ton of friends. I was pretty shy and most of my peers didn’t want to talk about ‘70s soft rock.

As I’ve grown and gotten more comfortable in my own skin, I’ve allowed myself to be more open and personable. As a result, more friends came along.

And, it’s worth noting, some of them do enjoy talking about ‘70s classic rock.

I certainly used to have the mentality that there could only be one “best” friend for each person. But I’ve learned that there are friends that are the “best” for a certain thing.

Some friends are the best for confiding in.

Some friends are the best for talking about personal interests.

Some friends are the best for simply having a good laugh.

Over the last few years as mine and Keegan’s lives have come together, my friendships have expanded and different bests have come about.

And this has been one of the best gifts of my life.