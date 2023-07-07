Small Town Theatrics will present 'Next to Normal'

Small Town Theatrics is gearing up for its 14th season, when it will be presenting the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Next to Normal.”

“Next to Normal,” a contemporary family drama, tells the story of the Goodmans, who from the outside appear to be just another normal suburban American family. But step inside their lives and you discover it’s far less than ideal. The musical focuses on one woman’s struggle with mental illness and the effect it has on her family.

Small Town’s production features a six-member cast led by Shannon Baer, as Diana Goodman, who takes the stage as a wife and mother who suffers from bipolar disorder and struggles with depression and delusions. Baer, of Coal City, previously was seen in Small Town’s productions of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Mary Poppins.”

Supporting Diana is her husband, Dan, a role being taken on by Small Town Theatrics founder, Jack Micetich. Micetich has directed 12 seasons of summer productions and is the producer and director of the Coal City Theatre Department. He recently received Broadway in Chicago’s Illinois High School Musical Theater Award for Best Direction.

Dan and Diana are the parents of a daughter, Natalie, a teenager striving to be seen. The role of Natalie is played by Hannah Babyak, of Minooka. She made her Small Town debut as Katherine Plummer in “Newsies.” She was also in the casts of “Once On This Island,” “Hairspray” and “Spring Awakening.”

Gabe Goodman exists in the visions of his mother, Diana. It’s a role being portrayed by Alec Ludacka, of Lisle, a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University’s theater program. Ludacka has an extensive list of theater credits including his role in Small Town’s 2020 production of “Spring Awakening.”

The fifth member of the cast is Coal City’s Derek Carlson, a two-time IHSMTA Best Actor nominee and two-time member of the Illinois All-State Production. This summer marks Carlson’s stage debut with Small Town Theatrics as he takes on the role of Henry, Natalie’s slacker boyfriend.

Rounding out the cast is Wyatt Onsen in the dual role of Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. The man who seeks to care for Diana in traditional and modern ways. Onsen is the director of bands at Streator High School and has performed in Small Town Theatrics’ productions of “Legally Blonde,” “Rent,” “Newsies” and “Once On This Island.”

Small Town Theatrics production of “Next to Normal” runs July 21-23 at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Tickets are $15 per person and on sale at smalltowntheatrics.org.

The show is directed by Nicki Blustein. The creative team is comprised of producer Ann Gill, vocal director Shanan D’Agostino, choreographer Kim Scerine and scenic design by Stephen Menard.

“Next to Normal,” presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, contains mature content including mental disorders, suicide and recreational drug use.