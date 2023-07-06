Manteno to screen 'Addams Family' Thursday in park

MANTENO — The village of Manteno will be hosting its second installment of its Movies in the Park series Thursday at Legacy Park.

Residents and the community are invited to a special viewing of the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family,” presented by Taylor Ford, of Manteno; National Bank of Manteno; Linman Family McDonald’s; and Berkot’s Super Foods.

The movie will begin at dusk, but starting at 7:30 p.m., participants are encouraged to stake out their spot and enjoy free games and activities provided by this month’s movie sponsors. The Friends of the Manteno Library also will be on hand selling concessions — proceeds support the Manteno Public Library District.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.