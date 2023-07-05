Manteno Historical Society names Citizens of the Year

The Manteno Historical Society has announced the 2023 Manteno Citizens of the Year. This year’s recipients of the Manteno Citizens of the Year are Patrick Martin and Paulette Tovo for their achievements, services and contributions to the community.

In addition, the historical society announced the recipient of the Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Award will be Eric Viall as a former resident of Manteno for making a notable impact outside of the Manteno/Rockville area.

On Aug. 27, the Manteno Historical Society will hold its 34th Annual Heritage Banquet as it honors the Citizens of the Year and Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Awards. This year’s event will be held at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, beginning with a noon social and 12:30 p.m. meal and program.

Call Jeff Jarvis at 815-933-2055 with any questions or for tickets, which cost $45 per person or $15 for children younger than 12 to attend the banquet and program.