Catching up with Merchant Street Art Gallery artist Caitlin Philips

As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Artists With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section has been featuring artists from the gallery.

The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.

Participating at the gallery for the past five years is Caitlin Philips, 15, of St. Anne. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can learn, create and sell art.

“I’ve been interested in art my whole life,” said Philips, who shared that her mom would take her to classes as a youngster. Her love of art continued with her school’s fine art program.

The soon-to-be Bishop McNamara Catholic High School sophomore, works with a variety of mediums, including sketching, paintings with acrylic and watercolor paints, as well as digital art.

She recently completed a bench painting project, which is an annual fundraiser for the gallery where artists paint benches that are auctioned off during the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County’s Strawberry Jazz Festival. Philips’ bench for this year was light blue and featured a goldfish. She’s painted a bench every year since starting with the gallery.

Inspired by animals and nature, Philips said half of her art is done at home, and the other half is done at the gallery. As far as gallery classes go, she said art history has been her favorite.

When reflecting on her overall favorite part of the gallery, Philips said: “Being exposed to different kinds of art and being able to work with other artists.”

For more information on the gallery, go to merchantstreetartgallery.org. To see Philips’ work on display, visit the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

