'POV' tells 'A Story of Bones' on PBS

The Declaration of Independence tells us that “all men are created equal.” But who gets counted when the story is told? History is said to be written by the victors, or at least the powerful. Mention St. Helena, and many educated people will recognize it as the island where Napoleon spent his final exile in the years after his Waterloo defeat.

Located far from the Southwest coast of Africa and more than 2,000 miles east of Brazil, St. Helena is the perfect place to send a rampaging conqueror — it’s that remote. The British possession still attracts a tourist trade of history buffs in search of the site where Napoleon was originally buried in 1821, before being posthumously moved to Paris in 1840.

Hoping to attract more visitors, plans were made to build a larger airport. And that’s where the “POV” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “A Story of Bones” begins.

Upon arriving from Namibia, construction expert Annina van Neel must contend with the discovery of the remains of more than 9,000 freed African slaves whose graves have not been so carefully preserved.

Van Neel attempts to honor these dead and incorporate their final resting place into her project. Along the way, “Bones” examines that horrific cost of the trans-Atlantic slave trade between the 17th and 19th centuries; St. Helena’s role in that commerce and the role of the island’s most honored “guest,” Napoleon himself.

• The World Channel streams the 2023 documentary “The Power of a Pardon.” It follows five formerly incarcerated Pennsylvania prisoners now out to clear their reputations and get on with their lives through a state pardon. “Power” will be broadcast on participating World member stations and can be streamed on worldchannel.org and on the PBS app.

• Break out the strawberries and cream. “Spotlight: Wimbledon” and coverage of the annual tennis event can be streamed on ESPN+ through July 10.

• Netflix streams the four-part docuseries “Unknown,” profiling experts and adventurers trying to push the boundaries of human knowledge in exotic locales.

The first Monday “Unknown” installment, “The Lost Pyramids,” follows two scientists, one searching for evidence of a giant tomb lost to history and the other in search of a tomb that has avoided looters and treasure hunters for millennia.

• Twins (Lindsay Lohan) scheme to reunite their divorced parents (Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson) in the 1998 comedy “The Parent Trap” (6 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG), a remake of the 1961 original starring Haley Mills, Brian Keith and Maureen O’Hara. The first “Trap” can be streamed on Disney+.

• Nonfamous relatives compete on “Claim to Fame” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A special Fourth of July tribute edition of “The Price Is Right” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).

• “When Sharks Attack 360” (7 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) investigates the role sound plays in the strategy of a shark attack. SharkFest fare can also be streamed on Hulu and Disney+.

• A woman’s 30th birthday falls on Christmas Eve and her brother’s wedding day in the 2021 romantic comedy “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “Return of the White Shark” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) explores the growing number of deadly fish gathering off the coast of Cape Cod.

• A good deed punished on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Investigators near Florida capture an epic bout: “Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG).

Smug Chicago singles (Rob Lowe and Demi Moore), then known as “yuppies,” move in together before they’re sure they’re in love in the 1986 romantic comedy “About Last Night” (7 p.m., TMC). Look for Catherine Keener and Elizabeth Perkins in their screen debuts. Director Edward Zwick would go on to co-create the seminal ABC yuppie series “thirtysomething.”