Best Bets: Week of July 3-9

<strong>Fireworks show at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club</strong>

Starting with a 7 p.m. show Monday by the South Side Social Club, the Manteno Sportsmen's Club will host a holiday event featuring fireworks. The club is at 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

<strong>Les Artisans Summer Market</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host its annual arts and crafts fair, Les Artisans Summer Market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee.

According to a news release, Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop unique finds such as wall art, stained glass, garden art, photography, string art, leather goods, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, metal works, upcycled and recycled vintage goods, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, doll clothes, handmade bath products, hand-mixed teas and essential oils and more.

The Bennett-Curtis House will have brunch and lunch offerings. LoveALatte will be selling iced and hot coffees and lattes to sip while you shop. And Dave’s Coffeecakes will be on hand with a variety of coffee cakes.

There is plenty of parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS fund and continue this event. BGHS members will be on hand to discuss local history and will be selling local history books to raise money to fund their work preserving local history.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals and door donations raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, the newly-restored Log Schoolhouse and the Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Clifton Fun Days</strong>

Happening Friday and Saturday at Village Park, 350 E. Fourth Ave., Clifton, the annual event is Disney themed this year. Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday-Saturday is the town-wide garage sale. At 4 p.m. Friday begins the beer tent and shopping and food vendors, as well as bounce houses and games. From 4-8 p.m. will be the fish fry dinner by Main Street Dinner at the Community Building. At 6 p.m. is the reptile show on stage. From 7-10 p.m. is the kids pool party with DJ Jason. Closing out the night is an 8 p.m. performance by Magnum 44 in the beer tent.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the grill cook-off begins at the park. From 7:30-10 a.m. is the 5K run/walk. At 10 a.m., line up for the 11 a.m. parade. Also at 11 a.m. the beer tent opens as well as shopping and food vendors, bounce houses and games. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the Balloonist. At noon, is the cardboard boat race at the pool, the adult bean bag tournament and a horse shoe tournament. Also happening from noon to 2 p.m. is the Dave Deneau music show. At 12:30 p.m. in the Clifton old school gym is the 3-on-3 basketball game. From 1-4 p.m. is face painting and 1-9 p.m. is bingo in the community building. Sign up at 2:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. kiddie tractor pull. At 5:30 p.m. in the beer tent is The Hitched game. Closing out the event is the ANTHEM band performing at 8 p.m. in the beer tent.

<strong>Community Block Party</strong>

At 1 p.m. Saturday at 5901 South Elm Ave., Kankakee, Kankakee United — in conjunction with several other community organizations, businesses and municipalities — will host a community block party featuring food, music, a bounce house and more. DJ Illiestnoize will be providing tunes.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.ku.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">ku.citykankakee-il.gov</a>.

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

For more information, call 630-735-9200.

<strong>July 3</strong>

<strong>Momence fireworks show</strong>

The city of Momence will host its fireworks show at dusk on Monday, and viewing is at East Washington Street at the Island Park footbridge.

Prior to the fireworks, Sensei Steve's Karate kids will perform a demo at 6 p.m.and from 7-9 p.m. will be live music from the Silhouettes. Concessions and face painting will be available for purchase.

<strong>July 3 & 4</strong>

<strong>Beecher 4th of July</strong>

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St., Beecher, the Beecher 4th of July Festival will conclude with a fireworks display sponsored by Dutch American Foods Inc.

Monday will include bingo and the festival market. Rear View, a Pearl Jam tribute band, will be on the main stage. And, in addition to Tuesday's fireworks, the day includes a 5K run/walk, the festival market, the main parade, beer stand, bingo, car raffle and Juke Box Heroes on the main stage.

<strong>July 4</strong>

<strong>Kankakee fireworks show</strong>

The tradition of celebrating Independence Day with live music followed by fireworks will continue July 4 along the south banks of the Kankakee River.

The fundraising event will include three live music performances. Kankakee Community College gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is $20 per carload. All proceeds benefit the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Food concessions also will be available beginning at 4 p.m., and vendors will be Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra Concessions.

The schedule of events includes the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.; performance by the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk, about 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks show will be about 25 minutes long. The KVSO symphony concert is underwritten by Riverside Medical Center. Illinois Arts Council, Kankakee Valley Park District, the city of Kankakee and KCC are also sponsors.

On the KCC grounds, picnicking is welcomed, and indoor restrooms are available. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets; no seating is provided. KCC’s grounds are handicapped accessible. Personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive, off River Road, south of downtown Kankakee.

<strong>Watseka fireworks show</strong>

In conjunction with its annual Fourth of July event, the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a fireworks display at dusk Tuesday just south of the Iroquois County Courthouse.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.watsekachamber.org" target="_blank">watsekachamber.org</a></strong>

<strong>July 6</strong>

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

From 7:30-10 p.m. at Legacy Park on William Avenue in Manteno, families can enjoy a screening of “The Addams Family” (PG).