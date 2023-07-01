REEL TALK: 'Indiana Jones' heavy on fighting, low on humor, still has heart

The “Indiana Jones” franchise is now complete with the fifth and final installment, “The Dial of Destiny,” starring none other than Harrison Ford as our beloved tough guy and omniscient archeologist Indiana Jones. Many of us grew up with the original, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and we will argue that it started a new genre of film, influencing hundreds of films to follow in its path.

I am one of those who loved every snake pit, maze-running, high-stakes scene that never blurred the lines of good versus evil. And some of those faces still haunt my dreams at night.

Can Ford keep his character going full steam ahead? The answer is a resounding yes, at least for a good 50% of the film. The story takes us back to World War II as the evil Nazis lose the war and attempt to steal the art and artifacts from those they plundered and tortured.

Indiana Jones (Ford in CGI youth effects) fights his nemesis, Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen also in CGI youth form), as they battle for the possession of the most coveted artifact aboard the train: one half of Archimedes’ Antikythera. Lore has it the dial can transport you through time, but the effects could be detrimental to the world as we know it.

Thankfully, this 1940s scene is just to lay the foundation and we are transported into the current day of 1969 as the Apollo 11 is landing on the moon. Jones has seen better days as he sits in his boxers yelling at his neighbors for their loud music. (It’s The Beatles. I’d have yelled, too.)

He’s got a few issues as he pours a bourbon into his coffee, ready to start his day teaching young minds about the past. But today, there’s an interested student seated in the back of the class who is engaged with the topic matter of Archimedes.

Helena, aka Wombat (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Jones’ goddaughter, challenges Jones about the long-lost dial her father and Jones fought so bravely to attain. And now the cat-and-mouse chase begins, as Dr. Voller and his crew of crafty henchmen blow people away to find the dial and change the outcome of WWII.

“The Dial of Destiny” follows the successful formula of the franchise we’ve grown to know so well. They have several callbacks to the original as well, making it bittersweet. Jones has a new compatriot with Helena although she seems to vacillate between the right side and her side, which adds a bit of intrigue to the story line. We also have a young-yet-skilled boy named Teddy (Ethann Isidore), who becomes Helena and Jones’ valued sidekick.

The treasure hunt and race to the finish line is a heated one with the bad guys just a step or two behind, and Mikkelsen, no stranger to playing the villain, sends chills down your spine with his utterances. Waller-Bridge adds her own style and sense of humor to her role giving this supporting acting position the vim and vigor it requires. And together with Ford, the two have a sweet yet antagonistic chemistry that is entertaining and engaging.

This rendition of “Indiana Jones” is a bit heavy on the fight scenes, light on humor, but by the second act and rounding out the third, it has heart. This one also is a bit more violent than I recall, but perhaps I’m just a little more sensitive to it than before.

The stunts are incredible as is the CGI — from airplane maneuvers and horseback riding through the streets of New York, to the youthful Harrison Ford and fighting on top of a train narrowly missing a tunnel or two. While that’s nothing new, it’s still thrilling to watch.

Ford might have aged, but he’s done so gracefully and keeps the heart and soul of Indiana Jones alive and kicking. Nothing ever will compare to the thrill of experiencing “Raiders of the Lost Ark” for the first time, but this isn’t a bad way to end the franchise.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

Where to watch “Indiana Jones 5: The Dial of Destiny” is now playing in theaters and has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 66% and audience score of 88%.

