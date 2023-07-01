Catching up with Merchant Street Art Gallery Artist Jonathan Small

As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Artists With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section has been featuring artists from the gallery.

The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.

A lifelong artist, Jonathan Small, of Kankakee, has been with the gallery since its inception. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can gather to learn, create and sell art.

Soon, visitors will see Small’s large acrylic painting on display. With a red background and various colors mixed in, the painting has a Jackson Pollack quality.

“It took a long time,” Small said, noting that the time it takes to create a painting can vary.

“What I’m going to do next is to paint a picture of the landscape,” said the artist, who enjoys creating paintings and drawings of the outdoors.

This painting was to come after he finished his May project of creating a homemade birthday card for his sister.

While he has an extensive sketch pad and enjoys drawing, Small said that painting with acrylics is his favorite form of art as he likes using different colors. A colorful floral painting of his hangs in the gallery’s stairwell.

Small shared that his is influenced by Wassily Kandinsky, who created one of Small’s favorite paintings of all time. Much like Small, Kandinsky is known to use a myriad of colors.

His favorite artist, however, is Paul Klee, who is known for making pieces of work that are both colorful and abstract.

Small said that he enjoys reading in his free time and has a nice collection of art books from which he often draws inspiration. He shared that he enjoys creating art at the gallery and often participates in exhibits.

One of the gallery’s most recent exhibits, which was food-related, is still featured on the walls and includes several of Small’s pieces.

For more information on the gallery, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>. To see Small’s work on display, visit the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.