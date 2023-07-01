A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Forever friends

This past week has been like a breath of fresh air.

Figuratively, of course. (I mean, have you been outside?)

I’ve felt renewed from spending the weekend the best way possible: with friends.

It just so happened that, in one day, three of my closest and oldest friends — who all live in different states — descended upon Illinois. Utah was visiting to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday party with friends and family.

It was my first time meeting her beautiful daughter, and it was incredible seeing Utah as a mom. It’s one thing to stay updated through text and FaceTime, but seeing their dynamic in person was truly special.

California was in town for the birthday celebration and for a family visit. She is now a doctor, temporarily living in San Fransisco. Myself, California and Utah and have been friends for as long as I can remember.

Though we only caught up a bit during the craziness of the birthday party, we had the opportunity to grab dinner the next day and really enjoy quality time together.

While our lives have changed so much (not only geographically), our age-old dynamic falls into place seamlessly. We laughed, we ate, we complained, we laughed some more.

When you’re young, it seems your friends are simply there and always will be. With age comes change and it becomes less frequent that you see your friends; sometimes you even have to make plans months in advance.

But, that gives me a greater appreciation for the friendship and the strong bond we’ve made over time.

The same is true for the third friend that visited this weekend. Missouri was in Champaign visiting her grandparents and decided to drive a little further north for a visit to Kankakee.

Having the opportunity to catch up with her Sunday morning over coffee on my couch was simply delightful.

We laughed, we sipped, we complained, we laughed some more.

Though it was only a handful of hours I got to spend with my three pals, it was more than enough to fill me with gratitude and start my week on the best note possible.