1952 Central High School's 71st class reunion

The 1952 graduating class of Central High School, in Clifton, met June 20 at Great Wall in Kankakee and enjoyed a Chinese smorgasbord while celebrating and renewing friendships. Representing their classmates were Derry Behm, Dorla May Cooper, Ray Dieter, William Kelch, Kenny Schoon and Marilyn Poff Schroeder.

Others who were unable to attend but sent good wishes and thoughts included Charles Brough in South Carolina; Arlen Dutour, Norma Hansen Gray and Joanne Hopper Puffer in Florida; and Belva Jodi Mitchell Stelk. Also in attendance were Betty Kelch, Jeanette Glenn, Paul Cooper and daughter-in-law Angie Cooper, Mary Carol Sorensen and Bette Dieter.

Following benediction by Derry Behm, the attendees enjoyed a luncheon, refreshments and dessert. A lively discussion ensued focusing on the history of the 1950 merger of the Ashkum, Chebanse and Clifton high schools. Life and community changes up to the pandemic were reviewed and discussed.

Kelch relayed traveling under his responsibilities to all 50 states while Behm relayed the dangers of lithium battery cell phones overheating and possibly causing a fire. He also donated a unit of O-negative blood the morning of the reunion — raising his 70-year blood donation to 10 gallons.

Cooper reported on making 23 blankets for the Wounded Warrior veteran program. Dieter discussed a new company called Smart Plastics which can program plastics to dissolve in specified time periods to eliminate waste disposal concerns.

Schoon led the family member discussion while the guests presented their family memories. At the completion of the program, attendees wondered whether a 72nd reunion was in the planning stages.