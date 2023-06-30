REVIEW: Examining local book on Good Shepherd Manor by author McNulty

Good Shepherd Manor is one of Kankakee County’s most historic institutions — and perhaps one of its least well understood.

Good Shepherd celebrated its 50th anniversary of service in 2021, and the occasion was marked by a commemorative book.

Local author Kevin McNulty has published “Good Shepherd Manor: A Mission of Compassionate Care.” It is a huge book, in 8.5-inch-by-11-inch format, and comes in at a hefty 360 pages, plus an introduction.

The book is available for $30 as a paperback and $40 as a hardcover on McNulty’s website, <a href="https://www.kmcpublishingcompany.com" target="_blank">kmcpublishingcompany.com</a>. The majority of the proceeds go back into the care of the men at Good Shepherd. McNulty said more than 200 books have been purchased so far.

The best way to describe the book is thorough. Though it is not a small book, it reads faster than you might expect. There are a ton of photos. Most are in black and white, but many are in color. Some have been taken by the author, but most are drawn from the files of the manor itself.

Of special note are the many pictures, organized by the decade, of the men of Good Shepherd Manor. The book is dedicated to the men of Good Shepherd Manor.

This is a humanizing book. While this is a chronicle of an institution, this is a story about people. The book contains biographies, woven into the test, of the significant members of the administration and the volunteers who have influenced the manor.

The detailed story of Good Shepherd begins with the late Brother Mathias Barrett (1900-90). He founded the order with the motto of “Charity with No Limits.” He was described as a “relentless, tireless man of God.” His mission started with a shelter for homeless men in Albuquerque, N.M.

With a motto of “Charity Unlimited,” the brothers have been instrumental and essential in Good Shepherd, which provides care for a lifetime for men with developmental disabilities.

Indeed, the history of Good Shepherd is, in many ways, the history of the changing nature of care in our society for the men. McNulty points out that years ago, those men with disabilities largely were ignored by society. As they were born and diagnosed, the medical advice to their parents often, sadly, was to find an institution and try for another child.

But the “greatest generation” that returned home in the years after World War II would not accept that. They began to search, found and support better and more compassionate care for their children.

On Oct. 31, 1963, only weeks before his fatal assassination, President John F. Kennedy signed the Community Mental Health Act, remembering, in part, his sister, Rosemary. That legislation helped support a more caring and community-minded approach to mental health.

Meanwhile, in Illinois, the Claretians were operating a seminary in Momence. Among the supporters of the facility was Danny Thomas, the entertainer and philanthropist. Thomas donated a work of art, a statue of Calvary, to the seminary in 1958. The seminary had a colorful history, as McNulty explains, being supported in part by funds raised by Catholic police officers in Chicago.

But the need for the seminary faded. By 1970, it was vacant and for sale. The Brothers of the Good Shepherd bought it and opened the facility with five men. In the years since, Good Shepherd has cared for more than 300 men.

The book is a timeline of change. In the early years, Good Shepherd was a pioneer participant in the Special Olympics movement. Good Shepherd Special Olympic basketball players once played as part of a Chicago Bulls game April 12, 2013. Now, as the men age, the demand for sports has declined and the need for healthcare has grown.

Good Shepherd has also moved men into the community in smaller group-type homes and created a sense of purpose and independence by organizing work for the men.

While the facility likely always will have a religious tie, the role of lay people in working at and administering Good Shepherd has grown.

McNulty’s book covers all aspects of the facility. Many events have helped raise funds, including a golf outing, a day at the theater, a casino night, a brunch auction and the well-known Fall Festival. Among the past golf outing participants were Minnie Minoso, of the White Sox,, and Ray Meyer, the basketball coach of the DePaul Blue Demons.

While McNulty’s book is a chronological history, it also provides a lot of topical information. There are lists of board members, of the brothers, of the stained-glass windows in the chapel and of the administrators down through the years.

There are moments of conflict throughout the book. When Good Shepherd started and again when the men were moved out into the community, there was some opposition. But it faded. The men have won over the town. Some of the most generous volunteers and supporters of the work of the manor have been the residents of Momence.

There were times, too, when government regulations were well-intentioned, but perhaps pushed requirements too far too fast. Nonetheless, Good Shepherd complied and adapted. Theirs is a success story.

The book is footnoted, with a bibliography. An index to help find the many names inside would have been helpful, but that is a minor point. Many will be flipping the pages to look for the photos of those they know.

All community institutions should be so thoroughly and lovingly chronicled.