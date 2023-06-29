'Frontline' returns to the story reporters dare not cover

A tale of remarkable courage, the new “Frontline” report “Inside the Iranian Uprising” can be streamed on the PBS app and on the “Frontline” YouTube channel. It will be broadcast on PBS later this summer.

“Inside” uses social media footage to follow young women who rose up against the iron rule of the Islamic Republic after a girl named Mahsa Amini was beaten to death by the “morality police” in September 2022.

Thousands took to their phones and hundreds took to the streets to proclaim their loathing for the religious dictatorship. They made bonfires of the scarves they had been forced to wear and burned pictures of the current ayatollah. One of the most stirring images is that of hundreds of middle school girls rioting and chasing a morality policeman from their academy. They are the bravest girls in the world.

While the revolt was one of the bigger news stories of late 2022, it has been forced off the front pages not by journalistic indifference but by the regime’s brutal crackdown. Hundreds have been murdered. Young men who joined their female friends have been forcibly raped by their jailers. Social media activists who have been convicted of “crimes against God” have been publicly hanged in scenes that seem straight out of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

• A tale of swords, sorcery and lots and lots of hair, “The Witcher” streams its third season on Netflix.

— Also streaming on Netflix is the hit Japanese animated period fantasy drama “Ooku: The Inner Chambers.” This anime series imagines the goings-on in the hidden quarters of a castle but where the gender roles have been reversed. Men are dolled up geisha-style, and a woman claims to be the first female shogun. The color palette of this series is spectacular, but characters’ movements lack fluidity.

• A martial arts tale set amongst the Asian immigrants in 19th-century San Francisco, “Warrior” streams its third season on Max.

• An odd blend of “Big Brother” and a cooking competition with a dystopian sci-fi vibe, “Secret Chef,” produced by David Chang, begins streaming on Hulu.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Contestants wake up in ultra-modern and sterile pods, with no inkling of what they have signed up for. Their instructions come from some kind of radio intercom, and they are told they are to prepare meals and then compete against each other. The hook is they will judge each other’s work, nibbling on the competing fare completely in secret and offering their anonymous judgments out of sight of the other chefs.

— It’s not often programming decisions make big waves, but the departure of much of TCM’s staff and its replacement by folks from Adult Swim made many worry Turner Classic Movies was about to be shut down or folded into corporate oblivion.

Directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson personally lobbied Warner CEO David Zaslav on the channel’s behalf. Zaslav replied that he loved TCM, watched TCM and wanted only to make it better. Stay tuned.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Red’s tip pays off on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A freed con seeks revenge on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— A case rattles Folsom on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

The buildup to the 1988 presidential election offers a curious backdrop to the tale of an odd teen (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his invisible friend in the 2001 satire “Donnie Darko” (6:05 p.m., MoMax).

SERIES NOTES

A reluctant party guest on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Alert: Missing Person’s Unit” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Teenage heartache on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A visitor terrorizes Margaret on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Stars on Mars” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A tourist vanishes on “Magnum P.I” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the WGA strike, all late-night shows are in repeats.

Hugh Grant and Sean Hayes are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Krasinski, Rege-Jean Page and Maggie Rogers on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Jenna Ortega and Bush appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Pierce Brosnan, Sharon Horgan and Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Jay Ellis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Elon Gold appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).