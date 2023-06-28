Live music this weekend: June 29, 2023

<strong>The Strips</strong>

Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Theme: Patriotic concert

Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Brass Monkeys and The Simsons</strong>

Friday Night Concert Series — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Tim the Tuneman</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Brad Fetterer</strong>

Blue Horse Wine & Martini Bar — 115 N. Water St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jazz and Family Festival</strong>

Featuring Orbert Davis, who will be joined by students from The Griffin Institute, the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and ensembles: The Swing Kings, Joe Rendon’s JazzTeca, The Windy City Ramblers, Chuck Webb and Guru Tonic.

Island Park — 79 Mill St., Momence

<em>Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>James Gedda</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Infinity</strong>

Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Time Bandits</strong>

The Barn — 27631 S. Route 45, Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Holley Drive</strong>

Durham Park — Onarga

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Woodwind Quartet, KVSOA</strong>

Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam Night w/Susan Williams</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Buckle</strong>

Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Rearview</strong>

Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>7 p.m. Monday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Manteno Sportsmen's Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Monday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Porky Barn Tavern — 522 W. Walnut St., Watseka

<em>8 p.m. Monday</em>

<strong>Fireworks show at KCC (Tuesday)</strong>

• Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.

• Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.

• Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.

• Fireworks at dusk, about 9:15 p.m.

<strong>Juke Box Heroes</strong>

Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>7 p.m. Tuesday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.