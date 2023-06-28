Live music this weekend: June 29, 2023

<strong>The Strips</strong>
Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>
Theme: Patriotic concert
Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Brass Monkeys and The Simsons</strong>
Friday Night Concert Series — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Tim the Tuneman</strong>
Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Brad Fetterer</strong>
Blue Horse Wine & Martini Bar — 115 N. Water St., Wilmington
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jazz and Family Festival</strong>
Featuring Orbert Davis, who will be joined by students from The Griffin Institute, the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and ensembles: The Swing Kings, Joe Rendon’s JazzTeca, The Windy City Ramblers, Chuck Webb and Guru Tonic.
Island Park — 79 Mill St., Momence
<em>Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>James Gedda</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Infinity</strong>
Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Time Bandits</strong>
The Barn — 27631 S. Route 45, Peotone
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Holley Drive</strong>
Durham Park — Onarga
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Woodwind Quartet, KVSOA</strong>
Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam Night w/Susan Williams</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Buckle</strong>
Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
<em>8 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Rearview</strong>
Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
<em>7 p.m. Monday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Manteno Sportsmen's Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Monday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Porky Barn Tavern — 522 W. Walnut St., Watseka
<em>8 p.m. Monday</em>
<strong>Fireworks show at KCC (Tuesday)</strong>
• Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.
• Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.
• Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.
• Fireworks at dusk, about 9:15 p.m.
<strong>Juke Box Heroes</strong>
Beecher 4th of July Festival — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
<em>7 p.m. Tuesday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
