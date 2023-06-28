Farmers' market starting up at Watseka's Old Courthouse Museum

The farmers’ market held on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, will take place today. This is not to be confused with the Watseka Downtown Farmers’ Market which takes place in the parking lot between the Watseka Post Office and Silo Pub and Eatery. This market takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer.

Those who want to sell their garden produce, homemade food items, flowers and like items are invited to set up on the grounds at their leisure (general hours are 11 a.m. until late afternoon). There is no fee to set up, but locations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on this event, call the museum at 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.