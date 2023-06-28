Elba stars in Apple thriller 'Hijack'

Fasten your seat belts. Those rooting for Idris Elba (“Luther”) to become the next James Bond should not miss the new thriller “Hijack,” streaming over seven episodes on Apple TV+.

First seen, Sam Nelson (Elba) makes his way slowly to an international flight between Dubai and London. He’s delayed by an unsatisfying text exchange with his wife or girlfriend, a woman we later see in bed with another man. Sam still insists on catching a flight to surprise her with a gift.

The boarding process is slow and methodical, introducing audiences to the “Grand Hotel”-style cast of passengers, from glib businessmen and girls in sports uniforms to harried parents who can’t control their unruly kids and take out their frustrations on the affluent single woman sitting next to them. And, of course, there are terrorists aboard or so at least the title implies.

It takes a good half of the pilot to reveal the terrorists’ identities and almost all the first hour to reveal Sam is an expert business negotiator. He might not have James Bond’s license to kill, but he’s an expert at crawling inside his adversary’s mind.

Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) also stars as Zahar, a counterterrorism officer on the ground who scrambles into action when news of the flight’s seizure reaches the control tower.

At one point late in the first episode, a terrorist assures a frightened passenger, “Don’t worry; in six hours, this will all be over.” For viewers, this serves as either a threat or a promise. Is it an invitation to a feast of nail-biting thrills or a sentence to a claustrophobic nightmare passing itself off as peak TV?

• The documentary “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) uses home movies, archival interviews and clips of the movie star’s many films to explore his hidden life as a gay man while entertaining moviegoers as the all-American male.

Even in their own time, Hudson’s films with Jane Wyman (“Magnificent Obsession” and “All That Heaven Allows”) were rather lacking in (hetero-) sexual chemistry. Hudson seemed cast as the “idea” of male beauty pursuing a dowdy older woman. Hudson’s popular films with Doris Day were shot through with camp and innuendo about perennial bachelors. “Heaven” seems intent on uncovering the obvious.

• Disney+ streams the promotional documentary “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3.”

• Netflix explores a campy corner of TV history with the documentary series “Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators.”

Also streaming on Netflix, the documentary “Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate” recalls a Berlin club that was a haven for the German city’s gay community, a world evoked in the play and film “Cabaret” and the books by Christopher Isherwood that inspired it.

The film combines reenactments with historical footage to recall a lost Berlin.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Reptile removal on “LA Fire & Rescue” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Violet receives unwanted attention on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— An investigative reporter is found murdered on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A poisoning seems very familiar on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— “Grown-ish” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG) enters its sixth and final season.

CULT CHOICE

The 2022 documentary “By Design: The Joe Caroff Story” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) profiles the graphic artist who created some of the most memorable posters and title designs in Hollywood history. His indelible images helped “brand” such films as “West Side Story,” “Cabaret” and “Manhattan.”

SERIES NOTES

Two repeat hours of “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Bill and Lillian consider a change of scenery on “The Wonder Years” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A trip to a teacher convention on “Abbott Elementary” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in repeats.

Billy Eichner and Samantha Power are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy and Katherine Blanford on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Kaitlyn Dever visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Michael Douglas, Guillermo del Toro, Mike Posner and Salem Ilese appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).