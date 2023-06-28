Community says goodbye to local pastor Lane, who served community for five decades

After more than 50 years as a local pastor, the Kankakee community said goodbye to Abram Lane.

Born June 10, 1940, in Brooksville, Miss., the 82-year-old Lane passed away in Kankakee on June 5.

“He did a lot of work in the community; he did a lot of things in the Kankakee area,” said daughter Geneva Byrd.

Lane served as Administrative Assistant Emeritus, Superintendent Emeritus and Pastor Emeritus for True Vine Church of God and Christ, 600 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

He was the fourth child of nine children and received his education at Mt. Ary Baptist School, Mt. Sandy Baptist School and Morris Chapel School located in Mississippi. This is where Lane would develop his spiritual foundation.

In 1960, Lane met and married his wife, Mattie Rosenthal, and together they had 10 children. In 1964, Lane united with the St. James C.O.G.I.C., where Supt. Eugene Wright was pastor. Shortly thereafter, he was baptized and, later that year, he and his family moved to Kankakee and joined Riverwood C.O.G.I.C., where Supt. Samuel Jeffrey was pastor.

In 1970, Lane was ordained to preach the Word of God. His first message was “Solid Rock.” Five years later, he had a vision to build a house of God for people to come and worship. The first location of True Vine C.O.G.I.C. was at 170 S. Wildwood Ave, Kankakee. Lane labored many long hours working with his hands to make the church suitable to hold services.

“Supt. Lane is not simply a man of God [who] tells people what to do, but he leads by example and is always the first one to guide the way,” Lane’s family said in a statement.

“The Lord has worked many miracles through Supt. Lane’s anointed ministry. He has prayed for the sick, and the Lord has healed them. Supt. Lane saw the Lord work miracles in his own life as well, and the Lord also gave him the gift of Prophecy.”

In 1982, Lane was appointed Superintendent of the Southeastern District. In 1997, he was chosen as “Superintendent of the Year.” Three years later, he received the “Faithful Servant Award” from The Charles Harrison Mason Historical Society of the Church of God In Christ.

In 2010, Bishop James C. Austin Sr. appointed Supt. Lane as Administrative Assistant within the 5th Illinois Jurisdiction-East. The next year, he received “The Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Service Award” given by the 5th Illinois Jurisdiction-East.

Lane would receive his Honorary Doctorate Degree from The Open Arms International (OAI) Bible College in 2012.

<strong>SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY</strong>

In 1996, Lane graduated from the Kankakee Citizens Police Academy. He was a vital member of the Kankakee Resident Advisory Council. With his community work, he received the Certificate of Appreciation for his valuable volunteer contributions from Calvary Temple School.

Additionally, Lane served as a chaplin for Riverside Medical Center. Lane enjoyed traveling all over the world preaching the Gospel.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, studying the Bible, watching Gospel programs and listening to Gospel music. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica.

“Supt. Lane has touched lives of people all over the world through his ministry. He always put God first, he impacted every life he encountered,” his family stated.