Harbor House hosting interactive event, In Their Shoes

Harbor House and the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence will be hosting an In Their Shoes event on July 10.

In Their Shoes is an interactive experience designed to improve awareness of domestic violence and barriers survivors face every day. The activity is followed by a collaborative group discussion.

The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Grow Center at 310 Main St., Bourbonnais. There will be a complimentary dinner provided by Harbor House, and registration is required.

To register or learn more about the event, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a>, or email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a>.