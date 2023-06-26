'Claim to Fame' returns

The summer distraction “Claim to Fame” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) enters its second season. Hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, “Claim” houses 12 relatives of famous people under one roof. They endure alliances, eliminations and other predictable folderol in hopes of winning a $100,000 prize and a glimmer of fame in their own right.

ABC puts a premium on celebrity content. It has clear-cut swaths of its schedule to host “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and the like. Time was, people watched game shows to observe “normal” people making the most of their brief moment in the spotlight. That was central to the appeal of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” the series that coincided with the advent of reality TV and the reintroduction of game shows to prime-time.

• The documentary showcase “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) enters its 36th season with “After Sherman.” Filmmaker Jon-Sesrie Goff blends collage-style cinematography, poetic narration and spoken-word performances with interviews and historical footage to explore the vanishing culture of the unique culture of the Gullah, freed slaves who settled South Carolina’s coastal islands and Low Country.

Having created a unique dialect and culture bound by strong religious ties, the Gullah have endured violence at the hands of white racists and have more recently seen communities destroyed by property developments sold to outsiders who know nothing of the island’s customs and traditions.

• Culture wars are hardly a recent phenomenon. The documentary “Generations Stolen, USA” looks at the historic practice of assimilating Native American children by forcibly removing them from their families and robbing them of their traditions and languages, not to mention taking an irreparable emotional toll.

“Generations Stolen” will be broadcast on 194 participating World member stations and can be streamed on worldchannel.org and on the PBS app.

This film arrives right after a Supreme Court ruling upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, a law enacted to keep Indigenous children in their own families.

• You know a character named “Average Joe” is going to be anything but. Deon Cole (“Black-ish”) is cast in the title role in this dark, violent dramedy streaming on BET+.

While grieving the loss of his troublesome father, Joe, a Pittsburgh plumber, discovers dear old dad died because he stole millions from local Russian mobsters. And these bad guys are capable of doing anything to retrieve their loot.

Joe’s ability to survive embroils him with a local cop who is all too willing to be cut in on the action and a girlfriend who has seen too many true-crime docuseries.

Not without wit and clearly played for laughs, “Joe” reminds us how dependent dramas and comedies have become on extreme situations, fraught with gunplay, explosions, threats of mass killings and dismemberment. It makes you long for days when stories were told with lower temperatures, more believable stakes and hints of subtlety.

• Acorn imports “Cannes Confidential,” a series about heists and robberies among the gilded set on the French Riviera. Lucie Lucas stars as a fast-talking, no-nonsense detective Camille Delmasse, and Jamie Bamber (“Battlestar Galactica”) plays suave con man Harry King.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

Sylvester Stallone stars in the 1997 drama “Cop Land” (6:15 p.m., HBO Signature), about a small town rife with double-dealing lawmen (Harvey Keitel and Ray Liotta, among others). Some hoped this would mark a turn toward more serious roles for Stallone, but a quarter-century of “Rambo” and “Rocky” reboots have followed, not to mention the reality show “The Family Stallone,” streaming on Paramount+.

SERIES NOTES

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are repeats for the foreseeable future.

