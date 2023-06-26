Best Bets: Week of June 26-July 3

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Friday Night Concert Series</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><span>At the Hill Stage near the Kankakee Train Depot, Downtown Kankakee hosts its Friday Night Concert Series. Held during the summer at Harold & Jean Miner Square, the concerts are free, family-friendly events that bring the community together with music.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Equipped with a food truck, each event takes place from 6-9 p.m. and takes place rain or shine. For the summer’s following shows, Mac’s BBQ will be the food truck on site. The theme for the next concert, set for Friday, is “Brass Night,” featuring music from Brass Monkeys and The Simsons.</span>

<strong>Bike Against Violence</strong>

The annual Bike Against Violence event will return at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The event is organized by several local organizations including the City Life Center.

Meet at 6:30 p.m. in the City Life parking lot, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, for the one-hour bike ride. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the food truck will be open to participants.

Those who register will receive a free meal. Ice water will be provided.

Participants must be 12 years or older to participate. To register, go to <a href="https://forms.gle/Ex98PRrCRkNMijYJ8" target="_blank">forms.gle/Ex98PRrCRkNMijYJ8</a>.

For questions and more information, email Rhonda Currie at <a href="mailto:Rhonda@iccscares.org" target="_blank">Rhonda@iccscares.org</a>, or call the City Life Center at 815-939-9229.

<strong>2023 Jazz and Family Festival</strong>

A free, family-friendly event is coming back to Momence this summer. After a four-year hiatus, Orbert Davis will return to his hometown of Momence to play live jazz music from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the 2023 Jazz and Family Festival located at Island Park.

This free event is open to the public. Attendees can enjoy children's games, food trucks and more. Davis will be joined by students from The Griffin Institute, the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and ensembles: The Swing Kings, Joe Rendon’s JazzTeca, The Windy City Ramblers, Chuck Webb and Guru Tonic.

“I am so proud of having grown up in Momence. I’ve experienced so much love, joy, and friendship during those years," Davis said in a news release.

At this year's Jazz and Family Festival, hosted by Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, attendees can enjoy various food options from Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, Zarate’s Tacos, Brother George's BBQ, Brdivi and Bamboo Island Philippine Cuisine. Free children's activities will run from 1-5 p.m. showcasing Sky-High Balloon Guy.

For more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/ywr9unwb" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/ywr9unwb</a>.

<strong>Fourth of July in Beecher</strong>

The annual Beecher Fourth of July Festival and festivities will kick off Friday and will run through the holiday. This year will host the 96th annual Fourth of July parade, which will kick off at 4 p.m. July 4.

This year’s theme for the parade is From Sea to Shining Sea, and there are cash prizes available for winners of the float-decorating contest. For more information about parade rules and participation, call Beecher Village Hall at 708-946-2261.

Festivities will begin Friday with the Kid and Pet Parade, where children kindergarten through eighth grades are eligible for a prize. There also will be bingo and the festival market, as well as a main-stage performance from the South Side Social Club.

On Saturday, there will be the Prairie 4H Expo and the bean bag tournament. There will be face painting, the beer stand will be open, and bingo and the festival market will continue. The main-stage performance will be Infinity.

The Prairie 4H Expo, face painting, bingo and festival market will continue Sunday. The Chamber of Commerce will host a pork chop dinner. There will be lives performances from Not Yet and Buckle.

July 3 will include bingo and the festival market. Rear View, a Pearl Jam tribute band, will be on the main stage. The final day of festivities will have a 5K run/walk, the festival market, the main parade, beer stand, bingo, fireworks, car raffle and Juke Box Heroes on the main stage.

<strong>Main Street Momence Car Show</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street in downtown Momence, Main Street Momence will host its annual cruise nights car show, titled Cool Cars Under the Stars. All antique or unique cars and trucks are welcome. Participants can win a $100 cash prize, with the chance at a $250 grand finale prize. The night features a DJ, giveaways, peoples' choice awards, restaurant specials and more.

For more information, call 815-472-3861.

<strong>June 27</strong>

<strong>Dino Dig at Splash Valley Aquatic Park</strong>

Channel your inner Paleontologist and dig for dinosaur bones during Dino Dig Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy dino-related crafts and a dino nugget lunch after the big dig. For added fun, stay and swim after the dig. This event is for ages 6 and younger. Registration ends June 20. Dino Dig only is $12 per person. Dig and Dip package is $17. Splash Valley Aquatic Park is at 1850 River Road in Kankakee.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.splashvalley.com" target="_blank">splashvalley.com</a></strong>

<a href="https://www.splashvalley.com" target="_blank"><strong>Yoga in the Park</strong></a>

Join the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga for Yoga in the Park at 5:30 p.m. at Cavalier de LaSalle Park, 1000 Percy Drive, Bourbonnais. Yin guides us to release our deepest layers: the connective tissues; fascia, ligaments, joints, cartilage and bones. All tissues need exercise/stress to regain and maintain health. This is open to all yoga levels, ages 12 and older. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and to arrive 10 minutes early.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a></strong>

<strong>June 29</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Riverfront annual meeting</strong>

The Kankakee Riverfront Society will be hosting its first annual meeting on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library. Starting with a 11:30 a.m. lunch and a noon meeting, this will serve as the June business meeting and annual report to the community.

All community members are welcomed with a complimentary lunch provided.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="mailto:bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com" target="_blank">bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com</a></strong>

<strong>​​Cakes & Goodies Opening Day</strong>

At 5 p.m., Cakes & Goodies Bakery will be opening inside Northfield Square mall. The bakery makes custom cakes, various cookies and other goodies.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:cakesbyginad@gmail.com" target="_blank">cakesbyginad@gmail.com</a></strong>