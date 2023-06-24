New on the bookshelf: June 24, 2023

<strong>Place for humanity in intricate web of life</strong>

How to classify this collection of interconnected essays by community-agriculture pioneer and poet Scott Chaskey? Science and nature? Memoir? Poetry? Rhapsodic exhortation?

“Soil and Spirit” is all of those things. Deeply and thoughtfully, it explores the “ancient theme” of how human beings fit into the great web of life, despite their tendency to trash the natural world at every turn. To his immense credit, Chaskey is never preachy and avoids lamentation, rather celebrating beauty and connections wherever he finds them.

And he finds them in so many places, most prominently in two beloved landscapes where he spent decades planting and watching and writing. The first is the windswept landscape of Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, the second his farm on the South Fork of Long Island, New York.

In both places, he buries his hands in the dirt to plant seeds, many of them rare heirloom varieties presented to him by wise agrarians from around the world, and lifts his eyes and ears to the sky to observe and wonder. He writes in praise of plants of all kinds, in particular, of trees, reminding us that books and paper come from them.

— Pamela Miller, Star Tribune

<strong>True story of an American diplomat</strong>

The latest book of narrative nonfiction by bestselling author Mitchell Zuckoff, “The Secret Gate” centers on the final days of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, as the capital of Kabul is seized by the Taliban and Americans frantically try to exit the country.

Zuckoff, a journalism professor at Boston University and former Boston Globe reporter, takes us there through two people: American diplomat Sam Aronson, who volunteers to help with the evacuation, and Homeira Qaderi, an Afghan writer and outspoken critic of the Taliban. Her memoir is daringly titled “Dancing in the Mosque,” one of many reasons she’s a likely target.

Qaderi doesn’t want to leave Kabul-jan, as she calls her “dear Kabul,” but the divorced mother who won a “bruising court fight” to get custody of her 8-year-old son, Siawash, has to consider their future under a restrictive Taliban rule. The narrative flips between Aronson’s grueling work at Kabul Airport and Qaderi’s deliberations about whether to stay or go.

Zuckoff’s books often focus on intense moments of heroism and conflict. “The Secret Gate” takes a similar approach in this fast-paced read that builds to the climactic and risky rescue.

— Laura McCallum, Star Tribune

<strong>Don’t miss ‘Silver Alert’</strong>

“Silver Alert” is about end-of-life considerations. Yet, because it is a Lee Smith novel, it is bursting with life and laughter and love, an absolute delight.

Smith’s characters are, well, real characters, her story is compelling and her theme is uplifting. It could be boiled down to “making the best of a lousy situation.” That describes the main character and sometime-narrator, Dee Dee, to a T. She’s a North Carolina girl relocated to Florida. She is a hoot — tough, funny, filled with compassion and grit.

Dee Dee shows up at the home of Herb and Susan, there to do Susan’s nails. Herb — who narrates half the book — is an older guy who adores his wife and who sees through Dee Dee immediately.

Susan is slowly withering away from dementia. She now scarcely recognizes people and has, at times, violent outbursts. Dee Dee is nearly magical in the way she can soothe her, and Herb becomes quite fond of her.

This fragile relationship among the three of them can’t last, though — everyone is teetering — and finally Herb’s children step in, provoking the strangest chase scene you’ve ever read. “Silver Alert” will make you laugh hard and feel hope, even as you’re looking at the end square in the eye. And that is a huge gift.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune