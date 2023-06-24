Merchant Street Art Gallery to host fundraiser in Grant Park

Running from 1-7 p.m. July 16 at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy., Grant Park, the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting Celebrating Artists with Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple.

There will be music, food trucks, raffles and art for sale. Live music will be performed by Big Dog Mercer and the KGB Band. Food will be available from Sweet Corn Kings and Squeels on Wheels BBQ.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>.