Little Free Library returns to Crescent City

Daily Journal staff report

CRESCENT CITY — Several years ago, the Iroquois County Chapter, Gamma Nu, installed a Little Free Library in Crescent City. The small library was located on the north side of Route 24, on the west side of the memorial site. Crescent City was chosen as the location for the Little Free Library because it is centrally located in Iroquois County.

The original library was designed and made by Pam Martin, a Gamma Nu member. Because of exposure and usage, that little library needed to be replaced.

There is now a new Little Free Library installed in the same place as the original. The new structure was constructed by Melissa Redeker, vice president of Gamma Nu, and her father, Gary Cooper. Gamma Nu member Rhonda Kollmann serves as the library steward who ensures there is always a variety of books and literature available.

The Little Free Library is part of the Little Free Library system which allows any and all people to “take a book and leave a book.” The group welcomes all to utilize the system to help make books easily and more accessible to all.