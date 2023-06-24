Library Life: Week of June 24, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Interactive Storytime: At 6 p.m. Monday, all ages are invited to Move Like a Monkey, Breathe Like a Bear. Register online.

• Writing Workshop: From 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can join to network with writers and develop their craft.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Splash Valley Discount Day: Show your Bradley library card at Splash Valley Aquatic Park on Tuesday to receive a discount on admission.

• Plant Swap: From 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, adults can swap out plants with other plant enthusiasts.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading Projects: This week included an obstacle course, popcorn shark snacks and watching “The Little Mermaid.”

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Make A Treat: From 10 a.m. to noon July 1, make flags out of graham crackers and M&Ms. Free and open to all ages.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids and parents can join for Lego Night.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Kids Craft: At 11 a.m. Tuesday, kids can create a dinosaur canvas painting. The cost is $5, and registration is required.

• Toddler Time: At 10 a.m. Thursday, toddlers can explore with various toys and sensory materials.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Stop by the library to fill your fishbowl during the summer reading program.

• Save the date: There will be a tornado demonstration July 8.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Puppet-palooza: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, kids can make a deluxe sock puppet. All supplies provided.

• Figure Drawing: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 16 and older can practice figure drawing. A suggested donation of $3 to $5 is requested.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults can work on book binding. The program is free, but registration is required.

• Pallet Painting Fundraiser: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friends of the Library will hold a painting adventure with a pallet canvas. There’s a $30 registration fee.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Dan Gogh workshops: At 1 p.m. Monday, draw circus animals and clowns; at 2:15 p.m. Monday, draw caricatures. For grades third and older. Registration required.

• Clowning Around with STEAM: At 5 p.m. Thursday, families can enjoy STEAM activities.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Continental Book Tasting: At 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, break bread and share reading experiences.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, explore the tools used to develop a deep creative eye.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “After The Shadows” by Amanda Cabot; “The Rose and the Thistle” by Laura Frantz; “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: During the week, the project is a STEM spinning noise maker.

• Baby Book Club: Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544