Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve receives surprise note complimenting parks work

Every professional at one point or another has wondered if their work matters, if anyone notices or cares. Many jobs don’t receive external recognition, and it can be difficult to gauge the effect of one’s work.

But once in a while, there’s a reminder the work being done is being appreciated. Such a reminder was recently given to Michael Morgan, a 31-year employee of the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve.

On an average day of tending to the preserve, Morgan walked back to his truck to grab his mower when a yellow piece of paper on his windshield caught his attention.

While a bit wet from rain, Morgan soon took in the words on the paper.

“Just wanted to say thank you for taking such good care of our parks,” the note read. “You deserve a daily Atta boy!!!”

Signed ‘Friends of the Parks,’ the note struck a chord with Morgan.

“It sure did make my heart feel good,” said Morgan, of St. Anne.

When discussing his year-round, part-time job, Morgan summed it up with, “I love it.”

<strong>MORGAN AND THE PRESERVE</strong>

In his role, Morgan cares for nine sites consisting of 465 acres.

Morgan’s day-to-day changes depending on the season and the circumstances. Right now, things are a bit slow due to lack of rain making it unnecessary to mow.

His day could entail fixing a knocked-over portable bathroom or moving a fallen-down tree and chopping up the wood in 100-degree weather. In the winter, he plows the snow to keep the parking lots cleared.

Though he said he comes upon people in the parks that compliment his work on keeping the areas clean, safe and manicured, he said this was the first time receiving an anonymous compliment.

“When you do something like that for so many years, it makes you feel really, really good,” he said.

He’s come to know people that frequent the preserve and often likes to chat with them if the opportunity arises. His favorite thing to do is joke around with people, like when people fishing note that they’re not getting any bites, Morgan cracks, “I guess I fed them too well this morning.”

He said he has an idea of who may have left the note, though he can’t know for sure. Regardless of who it was, Morgan is grateful.

“I thought, ‘Oh, man, this is nice.’”