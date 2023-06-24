Harbor House, MLK Foundation partnering for scholarship fundraiser

Harbor House and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation are partnering for a fundraiser that will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund.

On July 23 at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the event will celebrate the life and legacy of Tina Turner “to help motivate and inspire women and girls; you can make it if you try,” stated a news release from the organizations.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the event, which will feature food, fun, fashion, speakers and music. At 2 p.m. is lunch followed by the 3 p.m. start of entertainment. Tickets cost $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight. Sponsorship is available for the program book. For more information, call Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.