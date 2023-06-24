Clove Alliance offering 4-week TruSelf Empowerment Group

Daily Journal staff report

Clove Alliance is offering a free, four-week program for girls entering fourth through sixth grades. The TruSelf Empowerment program focuses on developing positive self-esteem, enabling participants to recognize their strengths, manage their emotions and build the self-esteem of others.

Through mindful discussion, journaling, yoga and crafting, the group will help each girl live their truest and most confident selves. Sessions will be held from 5-6 p.m. Mondays starting July 10 at the Kankakee Public Library.

To register for this group or for more information, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org/events" target="_blank">clovealliance.org/events</a>.