A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Aches and pains

At the ripe old age of 24, I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. The diagnosis came — first from a general practitioner and then from a rheumatologist — after years of unexplained pain and fatigue.

In laymen’s terms, Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition causing widespread aches, pain and tenderness. It’s often accompanied by its friend, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (which sounds ridiculous and made up, but I can assure you it’s definitely real and unforgiving).

Basically it’s a bummer, but it’s not life-threatening and is manageable in many cases.

The chronic and neurological disease often is deemed an “invisible illness” because it doesn’t show much on the outside. On the inside, there often are jolts of pain bouncing between different muscles and joints, skin feeling irritated from within, a feeling of crawling on your head, amongst many other bizarre issues.

Again, it isn’t fun, but it is what it is and all I can do is focus on ways to make the best of it. Sometimes, talking about it helps.

I don’t talk about it often (outside of my husband, Keegan, who has been the best partner and is always understanding), but when I do, it comes from a place of wanting understanding, not pity.

There certainly are others with Fibromyalgia — and others with various, sometimes terminal, health issues — that have it much worse than I do. But that doesn’t necessarily take away the constant aches and pains.

The experience has given me one thing, though, which is that I’ve become more empathetic. As the saying goes, you never know what a person is going through, so it’s always best to be kind.

Though someone might look “fine” on the outside, they could be going through something internally that is rocking their whole world. Looks can be deceiving, and it’s important to treat others with patience and understanding.

This is true across the board and isn’t only related to health. We never fully know a person’s journey, and it’s best to treat others with consideration. In any interpersonal exchange, it’s important to try and put yourself in the other person’s shoes to understand where they’re at.

Their shoes might not always fit right, but it at least allows steps toward better understanding.