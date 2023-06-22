'Bear' and 'Like That' return for sophomore seasons

Returning for a second season, “The Bear” (an FX series streaming exclusively on Hulu) is a comedy. But it takes the drama of running and staffing an experimental restaurant very, very seriously.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen, an award-winning New York chef still grieving his brother’s death when he has to move to Chicago to salvage the mess his sibling made of the family restaurant. He’s torn between innovation and tradition, and that confuses both his customers and his loyal, if eccentric, staff.

Blending grief, breakdowns and therapy with the high-wire act of running a kitchen makes for a certain intense style. That combined with relentless loud music, raging testosterone and insecurity can make “The Bear” a tad too much.

• Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return to season two of “And Just Like That,” the sequel to “Sex and the City,” streaming on Max. Nine additional episodes will stream on a weekly basis, dropping on Thursdays. Help yourself.

• AMC/Sundance imports Irish thriller drama “Clean Sweep,” starring Charlene McKenna as a mother, perfectionist home-school teacher and sophisticated chef whose quest for perfect domesticity unravels when she becomes the center of a violent manhunt and police drama.

The first two episodes stream on Sundance Now and AMC+, with subsequent installments arriving every Thursday.

— Viaplay, the streaming service dedicated to Scandinavian content, streams the three-part docuseries “Liv Ullmann: A Road Less Travelled,” looking back on the Norwegian’s life as an actor, activist and author.

Best known for her collaboration with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, she appeared in “Persona” (1966), “Cries and Whispers” (1972), “Scenes from a Marriage” (1973), “The Passion of Anna” (1969) and “Autumn Sonata” (1978). Her appearance in such difficult films that dwell on themes of loss of identity and despair gave her a reputation as one of the bravest performers of her generation. It also typecast Ullmann as Bergman’s muse.

Appearing here — along with other actors and admirers including Jeremy Irons, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow and Sam Waterston — Cate Blanchett (“Tar”) describes Ullmann as being more than any one director’s muse and as “a force of nature unto herself.”

— Following a long tradition of turning very recent events into instant programming, “TMZ Investigates” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) looks at “The Miracle Children of the Amazon,” a tale of four young people, including a 1-year-old, who endured more than 40 days in the jungle after a plane crash that claimed the three adults on board.

This being “TMZ,” there is also a hint of dark sides to the “Miracle” story and questions about why the family was flying over the jungle in the first place.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Red’s stab at diplomacy courts danger on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— The 2023 NBA Draft (7 p.m., ABC).

— An EMT driver puts his riders in danger on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A cranky photographer’s attempts to do nothing while his wife is away are upended after he encounters an old but annoying friend in the 2023 comedy “The Civil Dead” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

SERIES NOTES

Fear of missing out on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Wedding guests to die for on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Margaret takes a malpractice case on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Out of this world on “Stars on Mars” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A former suspect, wrongly accused, returns for vengeance on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A CEO vanishes on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production and will air repeats.

James Corden departed “The Late Late Show” before the strike. The series will not return and will be replaced in the fall by “Channel Surf,” hosted by Craig Ferguson, a former host of “The Late Late Show.”

Michael Shannon and Tig Notaro are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Madonna, Elvis Costello and Rusty on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Sandler, Post Malone and James Patterson visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Harry Styles and Will Ferrell appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).