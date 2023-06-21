This weekend at the movies: June 23, 2023

<strong>‘No Hard Feelings’</strong>

R, 103 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Maddie thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.

<strong>‘Asteroid City’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance/sci-fi.</em> Set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks.

<strong>‘Elemental’</strong>

PG, 110 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/comedy/family.</em> In a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common. Starring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

<strong>‘The Flash’</strong>

PG-13, 144 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/sci-fi.</em> When his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry Allen becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. In order to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe? Starring Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle.

<strong>‘The Blackening’</strong>

R, 97 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/comedy.</em> A group of Black friends reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Starring Antoinette Robertson and Sinqua Walls.

<strong>‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. Starring Anthony Ramos and Pete Davidson.

<strong>‘The Little Mermaid’</strong>

PG, 135 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Fantasy/adventure.</em> The live-action version of the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy. Starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

<strong>‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’</strong>

PG, 136 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/action.</em> After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales — Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Starring the voices of Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld.