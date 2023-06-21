RANDALL: New sport, new bag

Did you know pickleball is all the rage? I am headed to my family reunion next week and one of my cousins mentioned there was a new pickleball court in town. I have been thinking about trying pickleball, so I promptly went online to find a set of paddles and balls so my husband and I could try it out.

One criteria of mine for a set of paddles and balls is it had to come with a bag. This requirement is so I would have one place to keep the paddles and balls when we were not playing. And there is only one place to look for paddles and balls when we want to play. That pretty much always has been my criteria during the years of raising three very active kids who were involved in so many activities.

Tonight was the fourth night in two weeks my husband, son and I played pickleball. I know that’s impressive. It’s a great sport and was not very hard to pick up. Mind you, I did not say we were good, but we enjoyed it, and it is an excellent cardio workout.

While we were riding home, we got on to the topic of what my column should be about and concluded being organized with your equipment is a good tip to share. Our son, a college student and athlete, learned from us and recalled his childhood memories of having a bag for everything.

As a college student and athlete on any given day, he would need various items to carry with him to classes, practice and the gym. Early on, he recognized the need for a school bag that contained his laptop and all his classwork items such as binders, paper, notes, etc.

The second bag he carried was for practice and/or games. That bag contained all his practice gear and contained all his uniforms. He always makes sure to have all his uniforms because you never know when the coach might change the uniform for the game. That was something he learned early on in his athletic life.

The third bag contained the items he needed for a trip to the gym to do his workout. That primarily was changes of clothes, pre-workout, protein, headphones, water bottle, gym shoes, athletic tape and pre-wrap.

In case you got lost, my tip for this month is to always have a bag for each activity you do. If you crochet, then have a crochet bag.

My kids had a bag for each sport they were in, piano lessons, girl scouts, religious education … you name it, they had a bag for it. Our life ran smoothly because when it was time to go to practice, they knew which bag to grab. We helped them remember to keep their equipment together in the bag and the bag in the same spot.

Whether you plan to take up pickleball, or just want to keep your items organized for your activities, consider designating a bag to carry your gear.