Live music this weekend: June 22, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Friendship Festival </strong>

• Tim Boshaw — <em>6 p.m. Wednesday</em>

• 2022 Bourbonnais Has Talent Winner, Jillian Aldrige — <em>7 p.m. Wednesday</em>

• Battle of the Bands winner, The Vexons — <em>7 p.m. Wednesday</em>

• 4 Cast — <em>8:30 p.m. Wednesday</em>

• Mary Claire Dwyer — <em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

• The Silhouettes — <em>6:30 p.m. Thursday</em>

• The Anthem Band — <em>8:30 p.m. Thursday</em>

• Adelaide Rhys — <em>5 p.m. Friday</em>

• Lupe Carroll — <em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

• Serendipity — <em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

• The South Side Social Club — <em>9:30 p.m. Friday</em>

• Battle of the Bands — <em>1 p.m. Saturday</em>

• Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center Band — <em>4 p.m. Saturday</em>

• Christina Grace — <em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

• Any Given Weekend — <em>6:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

• The Nick Lynch Band — <em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Unknown</strong>

Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>The Jazz Goblins</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Todd Hazelrigg</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Everingham Pittman</strong>

Silo Pub & Eatery — 127 W. Walnut, Watseka

<em>3 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Beeso and Friends</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Rich’s Tap — 25 N. Dixie Hwy, Momence

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin and John Unplugged</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>KGB Band</strong>

Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Whiskey & Harmony</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Summer Concert Series: Bluegrass & Irish Music</strong>

Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

