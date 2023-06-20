Best Bets: Week of June 20-26

<strong>Bourbonnais Friendship Festival</strong>

Building Forever Friendships is the theme of this year's Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, which begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday with the carnival and is followed by opening ceremonies. While construction will change the typical layout of and parking for the festival, the show will still go on from June 21-25 near the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.

Each day will feature live music, starting with Tim Boshaw on Wednesday who will open with "We Back The Blue" written in honor of Bradley Police Sgts. Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey. Following Boshaw's performance will be 4 Cast on the Main Stage. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there will be CPR/AED demonstrations in the first aid tent.

For more information and a full list of events, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.

<strong>Kankakee Day, 170th Anniversary</strong>

On June 21, 1853, the town known as Kankakee Depot was voted the official county seat for the newly founded Kankakee County. The Kankakee Day Planning Committee will host Make Music in Kankakee Day, an all-day open jam session happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Schuyler Ave., involving the businesses on that block and utilizing the Farmers' Market Gazebo. This is an open mic for musicians, to honor both Kankakee County’s 170th birthday as well as International Make Music Day.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeeday.com" target="_blank">kankakeeday.com</a>.

<strong>Summer Solstice Sip, Shop & Stroll</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. today, Wright in Kankakee will again host the Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The annual event will feature music, a garden tour, wine, a food truck and the gift shop will be open.

Guests will receive a free beverage and will be able to stroll the gardens, take photos and talk to gardeners. Musical entertainment includes singer Gianna Kohl at 5 p.m., fiber sculptor artist Karen Gubitz at 6 p.m., Acting Out Theater performing musical highlights from their upcoming show, “Cinderella” at 6:30 and singing/guitar duo Joshua Allen and Nicole Montgomery at 7 p.m. The Monster Grilled Cheese and More food truck will be onsite.

The rain date is Tuesday June 27. Tickets are $10 and are available at wright1900.org or at Moon Cookie Gallery, 285 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

For more information, call 815-936-9630.

<strong>Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke</strong>

At 3 p.m. Saturday at NABVETS Blue Building, 13161 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park, The Ladies of Pembroke Book Club will host Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke. The theme is “Hats & Pearls” and tickets are $30 per person. Award categories include Business Man, Woman Empowerment, Distinguished Gentlemen, Pembroke Legacy Award. Featured entertainment includes Sherri Yvette Wilson as Whitney Houston and Stephen Thomas as Freddie Jackson. Entertainment is by Ultimate Artist Tribute.

For tickets, call 815-549-6478 (Tonia) or 630-486-6650 (Stacy).

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators’ Garden Tour & Faire</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, ticket-holders will be invited to stroll through seven beautiful gardens. The Kultivators express their deep gratitude to the following outstanding gardeners for generously sharing their “homes outdoors.”

The gardens are owned by Steve and Debora Christensen, Brian and Wendy Crane, John and Nancy Kaufman, Peter and Angela Meaney, John and Kristine Palmer, Candice Van Voorst, and the staff of the Uplifted Care Community Grief Center in Bourbonnais.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at the following outlets: Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck Flowers Plants and Gifts, Glazik Top Line Feeds, and Joy’s Hallmark Shop (all in Kankakee); Bargains and Treasures (Bradley); Ryan’s Pier (Aroma Park); Tholens’ Garden Center (Bourbonnais); and Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse (outside Grant Park).

<strong>June 20</strong>

<strong>Essential Smoothies Ribbon Cutting</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of Essential Smoothies in the food court. They will have a new menu, massages, a sound healing practitioner, a live DJ and more. The event is free but registration is encouraged.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3WqvDVr" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WqvDVr</a></strong>

<strong>Green Drinks Kankakee</strong>

Green Drinks Kankakee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at BrickStone in Bourbonnais. This month's presenter is Hannah Griffs, a RiverWatch technician and volunteer coordinator, who will discuss the state of local waterways and water quality. RiverWatch is a program through the National Great River Research & Education Center who has presented to Green Drinks Kankakee in the past. The program is free and open to the public. Green Drinks is an international organization consisting of local groups that meet monthly to discuss sustainable living and important environmental topics. Meetups are held on the third Tuesday of the month, at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais.

<strong>June 21</strong>

<strong>Pediatric/Women's Health Specialists Meet & Greet</strong>

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Riverside Medical Group Women's Health Specialists, 338 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, expectant parents can join to meet Riverside's team of pediatricians and gynecologists.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/events" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/events</a></strong>

<strong>June 23</strong>

<strong>Clove Alliance web-use conference</strong>

Clove Alliance is hosting a one-day conference, Behind the Screen: Child Exploitation in the Age of the Darknet, for law enforcement and other community professionals. This workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 23 at Kankakee Community College. Online crimes against children have exploded across the United States. This course will empower participants to help fight online exploitation and cyber-trafficking. Participants will learn: How technology, chat rooms and Darknet communities have increased the victimization of children and allowed offenders to grow and escape detection; The dangers of social networks, chat rooms and Darknet communities; Real-world techniques and examples of how online predators groom their victims; How technology is used as a tool for exploitation. Lunch and PD's/ CEU's will be provided. Training for law enforcement professionals has been approved by ILETSB.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:info@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">info@clovealliance.org</a></strong>

<strong>June 24</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

Join the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga for Yoga in the Park 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Cavalier de LaSalle Park, 1000 Percy Drive, Bourbonnais. Outdoor vinyasa yoga consists of a sweet fusion flow with a slower gear to take in your natural surroundings and sounds. Rotating yoga instructors will guide the Saturday morning experience for all yoga levels. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and to arrive 10 minutes early.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://www.form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a></strong>

<strong>Gilman’s Outdoor Flea Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering & Front Porch Cafe, 931 S. Crescent Route 24/45, Gilman, there will be a Junk in the Trunk outdoor flea market. It is free to set up a spot at the market.

<strong>» 815-265-4635</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County Democrats’ Annual Picnic</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Kankakee County Democrats will host its annual picnic at Old Fair Park, at the corner of Fair Street and N. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee. There will be food, games, entertainment and vendors. The event is family-friendly.

<strong>June 25</strong>

<strong>Dr. Alford birthday, retirement party</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 213 West 4000 South Rd., Kankakee., Dr. Rodney Alford will host an all-White Party Celebration (wear white), which will include his birthday and retirement from 39 years of primary medical care service. Dr. Alford is asking if he impacted your life in any way, please send a short letter to: P.O. Box 203, Watseka, IL, 60970, he would like to include all letters in a “Appreciation Scrapbook” for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The public is invited.

<strong>June 26</strong>

<strong>2nd Ward Neighborhood Meeting</strong>

From 6-7 p.m. on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, join aldermen Mike O’Brien and Dave Baron to discuss thoughts, concerns and ideas to improve the city. Representatives from several city departments will be on hand to answer questions.

<strong>Project SUN Caregiver Craft Class</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 26 at B. Harley Bradley House at 701 S. Harrison Ave in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction. This month's craft club will ring in the summer with flip flops as participants will be creating their personalized welcome signs using flip flops and other decorations. Cyndi Brown will guide each participant during the activity. This will present an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about their experiences. No prior experience is needed. All the craft supplies will be provided for all participants. Prior registration is required for the free class.

<strong>» Register by noon June 25: <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/5hcrzjd7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/5hcrzjd7</a></strong>

<strong>June 27</strong>

<strong>KVSO Annual Dinner</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra is preparing for the KVSO 2023 Annual Dinner. Beginning with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m., the event takes place at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. The event will include the presentation of the 2023 Dr. Janet V. Leonard “Con Spirito” Award Recipient; updates from the Symphony Board, the Foundation, the Women’s Guild and Youth Symphony; and a preview of the 2023-24 season. The cost is $60 per person.

<strong>» RSVP by June 20: <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a></strong>