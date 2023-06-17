Orbert Davis returning to Momence for jazz festival

A free, family-friendly event is coming back to Momence this summer. After a four-year hiatus, Orbert Davis will be returning to his hometown of Momence to play live jazz music from noon to 6 p.m. July 1 at the 2023 Jazz and Family Festival located at Island Park.

This free event is open to the public, where attendees can enjoy children’s games, food trucks and more. Davis will be joined by students from The Griffin Institute, the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and ensembles: The Swing Kings, Joe Rendon’s JazzTeca, The Windy City Ramblers, Chuck Webb and Guru Tonic.

“I am so proud of having grown up in Momence. I’ve experienced so much love, joy and friendship during those years,” Davis said in a news release. “That’s exactly the spirit of the Jazz and Family Festival ... great music, lots of love and tons of fun! Let’s hang out on Island Park!”

At this year’s Jazz and Family Festival, hosted by Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, attendees can enjoy various food options from Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, Zarate’s Tacos, Brother George’s BBQ, Brdivi and Bamboo Island Philippine Cuisine. Free children’s activities will run from 1-5 p.m. showcasing Sky-High Balloon Guy.

For more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/ywr9unwb" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/ywr9unwb</a>.