New on the bookshelf: June 17, 2023

<strong>Moments of levity, compassion in new nonfiction</strong>

It wasn’t planned this way, but a recent reading of Casey Parks’ “Diary of a Misfit” dovetailed nicely with Jessi Hempel’s equally compelling new book, “The Family Outing.” Confrontations with sexuality within less-than-functional families is the main theme of both memoirs: “Misfit” deals with Parks coming out to her religious family in Louisiana, while “Outing,” also with overtones of religion, delves into a whole family grappling with sexual identity.

Both dig deep into the dysfunction but rely on a mystery to propel the narrative. For Hempel, podcaster and senior editor at large at LinkedIn, it’s her mother’s brush with the Ypsilanti Slayer, a serial killer who terrorized the Michigan city in the 1960s, an experience kept secret until Hempel began interviewing her family during the pandemic.

The idea behind the interviews, what Hempel came to call the Project, was to piece together a truth that would explain what happened to her parents, siblings and herself, how they came to their secrets, how those secrets were revealed and how this all brought them back together as a family, but a “different kind of family, reflecting a new set of values.”

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Gripping crime novel as mom searches for daughter</strong>

Dennis Lehane’s last novel from 2017, the psychological thriller “Since We Fell,” was his first to unfold through a female protagonist’s perspective. Rachel Childs was a formidable heroine whose concealed traits and surprise impulses were revealed with each narrative twist and turn. Lehane’s latest novel, “Small Mercies,” is fronted by another strong woman. Single mother Mary Pat Fennessy is described by a character as “broken but unbreakable.” She is also unstoppable as she embarks on a mission that is both a search for answers and a quest for revenge.

Lehane’s high-octane drama plays out against a backdrop of historical events. It is the torrid summer of 1974 and the eve of Boston’s controversial desegregation of public high schools. In South Boston, Mary Pat’s white, working-class, Irish-American home turf, mob chief Marty Butler — “Southie’s protector” — has organized anti-busing protests. Mary Pat finds herself with a far more pressing concern when her 17-year-old daughter Jules fails to come home one night. The next day, Mary Pat shows up for work at Meadow Lane old folks’ home and discovers her Black colleague’s son, Auggie Williamson, was found dead on the track of a subway station early that morning.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune

<strong>3 generations live under watery curse</strong>

When you come to the end of Abraham Verghese’s new novel, “The Covenant of Water,” you will feel you have lived among the Indian and Anglo-Indian characters who populate its pages for almost a century. It’s that long. But it’s also that immersive — appropriately enough for a book so steeped in the medium and metaphor of water, as the title suggests.

We begin in 1900 with a 12-year-old bride in Travancore, then a princely state “at the southern tip of India, sandwiched between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats … a child’s fantasy world of rivulets and canals, a latticework of lakes and lagoons, a maze of backwaters and bottle-green lotus ponds; a vast circulatory system because, as [the bride’s] father used to say, all water is connected.”

The nameless child, going from Molay (daughter) to “the bride” to Ammachi (little mother, when she takes on her widowed groom’s little boy), might seem more what than who — but she quickly becomes the very heart of her husband’s life and of Parambil, the vast estate that he has carved out of the jungle.

— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune