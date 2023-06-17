Library Life: Week of June 17, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Weekly Storytimes: 10 a.m. Monday is family storytime; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday is twinkle twinkle storytime; 10 a.m. Friday is books with baby.

• Mad Lib Contest: Through June 24, wordsmith by submitting Mad Lib answers for a chance to win prizes.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can work on short writing prompts.

• Drop-in Family Movie: At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, families can join for popcorn and a screening of “Dolphin Tale.”

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading Projects: This week includes rainbow fish, ocean aquarium pudding cups, sandcastles with moon sand, feet-on-beach painting, fish tic-tac-toe.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• What’s New: Check out the new window display for the summer reading program, as well as new films available for checkout.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can join the cookbook-meets-potluck.

• Kids Can Cook: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, kids can make summer treats. Registration required.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• SNAP Assistance: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be on site for assistance.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Pallet Painting Fundraiser: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Friends of the Library will hold a painting adventure with a pallet canvas.

• Video Game Party: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, families can enjoy snacks and various video games.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Park Meetups: At 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Park, kids can do art projects. At 11 a.m. Wednesday at Legacy Park is storytime.

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play book-themed bingo.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Mystery Club: At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, members can pick up their book for the discussion that’ll be held on the last Tuesday of the month.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, explore the tools used to develop a deep creative eye.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Mysterious Amish Nanny” by Patrice Lewis; “Her Forgotten Life” by Maggie K. Black; “The Pretend Courtship” by Carrie Lighte.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: During the week, the project is dandelion-themed.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can hear “Animal Sounds.”

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544

