KVSO preparing for annual dinner, preview of next season

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra is preparing for the KVSO 2023 Annual Dinner. Beginning with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m., the event takes place June 27 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

The event will include the presentation of the 2023 Dr. Janet V. Leonard “Con Spirito” Award Recipient; updates from the Symphony Board, the Foundation, the Women’s Guild and Youth Symphony; and a preview of the 2023-24 season.

The cost is $60 per person and the RSVP deadline is Tuesday. To order tickets, go to kvso.org.