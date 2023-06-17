As 'Endeavour' ends, PBS imports 'Ridley'

Among the more curious television traditions is our need to turn to murder for comforting familiarity. PBS imports the 2022 British crime series “Ridley” (7 p.m., Sunday, TV-14, check local listings), which offers viewers few new variations on a cozy, if morbid, formula.

Adrian Dunbar stars in the title role as retired detective inspector Alex Ridley. Dunbar might be familiar to viewers for his roles in “Line of Duty” and the recent Irish series “Blood,” which streamed on Acorn. Going back some time, he appeared in and co-wrote the 1991 musical “Hear My Song.” His facility as a musician comes in handy here, as Ridley is not only an ex-cop brooding over the tragic deaths of his wife and daughter, but the co-owner of a jazz bar, where he occasionally sits down to the piano and breaks into maudlin song.

“Ridley” is co-created by the talent behind “Vera” and “Midsomer Murders” and ticks off many familiar boxes for fans of those series. It’s set in a small city in sheep-raising country, filled with ancient homes and taverns and cobblestone streets that betray few signs of the 20th century, not to mention the 21st. Ridley broods. Often. And when he does, he frequently leans on his old sound system, spinning vintage jazz records on a high-end turntable.

His nature is mirrored by the weather. If there are moments of sunshine in the pilot episode, I missed them. As with any tale of a retired detective, he’s drawn back to “the life” when the murder of a local, unpopular sheep farmer reopens an old case of molestation and child abduction whose resolution Ridley found less than satisfying.

Ridley is summoned by his old colleague and replacement DI, Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh, “Unforgotten,” “The Fall”). She might put her ego aside to ask help from her old mentor, but her supervisors are none too pleased to see Ridley back on the job.

One of the few nods to contemporary mores is the fact Farman is romantically involved with another woman. Otherwise, “Ridley” is as familiar and comfortable as an old (gum)shoe, and a show about a singing detective, to boot.

And that makes it a perfect appetizer for the final season of “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings). “Ridley” will air over five successive Sundays on broadcast television and can be streamed on PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS app.

• Recent obituaries for televangelist and cable TV pioneer Pat Robertson neatly summarized some of the audacious ways the smooth, Yale-educated preacher blended politics and religion while building a media empire from the donations of the faithful, which he later sold to what was then called 20th Century Fox.

There’s no indication the old ladies who gave Robertson their retirement money to save their souls ever were compensated when he cashed Murdoch’s check. Robertson’s Family Channel became Fox Family, which later was sold to Disney to become ABC Family, which morphed into Freeform.

A comedy about outlandish excesses of a televangelist family, “The Righteous Gemstones” (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) enters its third season. Similar to many efforts featuring Danny McBride, “Gemstones” features a gonzo sense of excess that often can be more exhausting than amusing. John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine also star.

• Given the glut of content on broadcast, cable and streaming television, it’s astounding but not surprising how few hours are dedicated to investigative journalism or documentary exposes.

“Exposing Parchman” (7 p.m. Saturday, A&E, TV-14) stands out as a glance at horrific conditions at a Mississippi penitentiary that gained notoriety in 2019 for reports of horrifying conditions and numerous deaths of convicts by homicide, hanging and untreated medical conditions.

This gained the attention of musicians and activists, including Team ROC (Roc Nation’s social justice and philanthropic arm), Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, who funded legal representation for more than 200 inmates.

Shows such as “TMZ” remind us cameras are everywhere and capture everything. Smuggled cellphone cameras inside Parchman capture actions and conditions that might shock viewers and inspire others to action.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Tournament (12 p.m. through 10 p.m., NBC).

• Check local listings for regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

• A woman’s career flourishes as her marriage stagnates in the 2023 drama “Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• Busy advertising executives find it hard to set a date in the 2023 romance “The Wedding Contract” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Tournament (12 p.m. through 9 p.m., NBC).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Russia’s Ukrainian prisoners; China-Taiwan tensions; Red Hot Chili Peppers.

• The Michigan Panthers host the Philadelphia Stars in USFL Football (6 p.m., Fox).

• “The Great Food Truck Race” (7 p.m., Food, TV-G) enters its 16th season.

• The Duttons’ ancestry is fleshed out on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (7 p.m., Paramount, Comedy Central, CMT, MTV, TV Land, TV-MA).

• A cherubic stowaway joins a widower (Ed Asner) on his balloon adventure in the 2009 Pixar fantasy “Up” (8 p.m., ABC).

• The notion Manhattan can be a city that never sleeps takes on a lurid new dimension in the latest zombie spin-off “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• People become concerned about Tedros’ controlling nature on “The Idol” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A naive teen (Sissy Spacek) joins a handsome drifter (Martin Sheen) on a trip that becomes a murder spree in director Terrence Malick’s elegiac 1973 drama “Badlands” (5:15 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14).

SATURDAY SERIES

McGee’s compartmentalized life implodes on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., r, ABC, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., r, CBS).

SUNDAY SERIES

On two episodes of “The Equalizer” (CBS, r, TV-14): bikers need help (7 p.m.); a smuggler escapes the CIA’s capture (8 p.m.) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... An artifact is stolen from a houseboat on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).