A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The bright side

Do you ever have one of those days where everything just seems out of whack? Where life keeps throwing little things your way and you just want to start the day over again?

I’m having one of those days today.

This morning while driving my cat to an appointment, there was a tire in the middle of the road. Of course, due to traffic, I didn’t see the tire until it was too late and it collided with the bottom of my car.

Long story short, the bottom of the car was damaged, and it had to be towed for repair.

The cat and I are both totally fine, and the damage wasn’t catastrophic, but it was just one of those fluke things that makes you go, “C’mon, really?”

From there, it was just another goofy thing after another where I felt like I couldn’t get a read on the day. Luckily, when the afternoon rolled around, things seemed to perk up.

My Grandpa came by, and we all went for a nice lunch together. When I returned home and collected my thoughts, I decided to have a better outlook on the day.

Years ago, I would’ve let the situation with the car derail my whole day and dampen my attitude. But there came a day where I was sick of letting little things make a big impact, and I started to actively seek out the bright side.

I often picture this comic where a bus is traveling alongside a mountain: one passenger is looking at the rock, sad about his view, while another is looking opposite the mountain, ecstatic about the view below.

It all comes down to perspective.

So, in situations such as these where I’m feeling frazzled, I assess from a big-picture perspective.

Is everyone safe? Yes.

Is the car, ultimately, OK? Yes.

Will it hurt the wallet? Maybe, but it’s the cost of living as an adult human where things happen out of your control.

Then I think about the fact that I’m grateful to even have a car at all and that helps enhance the mood. I’m also grateful I have a wonderful husband who helped me get home safely and an insurance company who helped figure out next steps.

In the grand scheme of things, I’m probably better off than whoever lost a perfectly good tire in the road.

I hope they’re able to find the bright side of whatever that situation is.