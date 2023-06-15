Friends of the Blues returns Sunday to Bradley

Blues melodies will return to Bradley this weekend.

The first Friends of the Blues show for 2023, now under the umbrella of Bradley’s Ross’s Rock ’N’ Roll Emporium, will debut Sunday at the Bradley American Legion with a 6 p.m. performance by Selwyn Birchwood.

The rising guitar and lap steel player calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” defined by raw and soulful musicianship played with fire-and-brimstone fervor, according to an artist bio written by Birchwood’s booking agency, Intrepid Artists International.

“I tell my stories in my own way, with my own voice. You won’t ever hear me on stage telling someone else’s story,” Birchwood said in the bio. “Muddy Waters, B.B. King and John Lee Hooker all told their own stories. That’s what I’m doing.”

Since the 2014 release of his Alligator Records debut, “Don’t Call No Ambulance,” Birchwood’s meteoric rise from playing small Florida clubs to headlining international festival stages is nothing short of phenomenal, Intrepid Artists International wrote.

The album received the Blues Music Award and Living Blues Critics’ Award for Best Debut Album Of 2014, and he won the 2015 Blues Blast Rising Star Award.

His new album, “Exorcist,” was released June 9.

Friends of the Blues has partnered with the Bradley American Legion for what the organization hopes will be a consistent venue for many future shows.

Tickets are $20 each, and Birchwood plays at 6 p.m. at the legion at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

For more information on Birchwood, go to <a href="https://www.selwynbirchwood.com" target="_blank">selwynbirchwood.com</a>.