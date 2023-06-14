Several music events happening over summer in Cobb Park

Nearly 200 people flocked to Cobb Park in Kankakee on June 11 for the first concert event of the summer. Hosted by Riverview Historic District, several music events happen at the park throughout the summer.

Next on the calendar is at 4 p.m. June 25 with Steve Martin performing bluegrass and Irish music. Food will be available for purchase from Knack Knack Food’s Here and Rebel Ice Cream.

Martin, of Morton Grove, has a Master’s degree in music education from VanderCook College of Music, is a performer, composer and an award-winning educator. He currently teaches elementary students instrumental music at Gurnee Christian Academy, and this year, he also will complete teaching 40 years straight at North Shore Adventist Academy in Chicago.

Along with his teaching assignments, Martin developed a passion to collect and play instruments from all over the world.

He put this passion to use in May 2019, when he created an event and raised $2,500 for his school band, by facing the challenge of playing “Mary Had A Little Lamb” on an unbroken record 46 different instruments in four minutes.

Martin has performed music locally and internationally and has played in many venues such as churches, restaurants, parades, city park festivals and as pit musician in Chicago’s landmark Auditorium Theatre. He is also a member of Sharing Notes, with whom he brings musical joy and smiles to the patients in the various Chicago hospitals.

Martin performs professionally with various instruments, especially in the Chicago area bands of classical, bluegrass, Irish and has enjoyed more than 30 years jamming with the Kings Of Dixieland from Bradley.

He has more than 30 music videos, including his challenge of playing 46 different instruments, on his YouTube channel youtube.com/@stevemartinmusic/videos.

His pastimes include bowling and golf and has “aces” in both: he bowled a perfect score of 300 and shot a hole in one on the 10th hole at Chick Evans Golf Course in Morton Grove.

The family-friendly concerts in Cobb Park are free and open to the public. It is recommended to bring a chair or blanket.

<strong>JUNE 25</strong>

4 p.m. — Steve Martin playing bluegrass and Irish music

• Food: Knack Knack Food's Here; Rebel Ice Cream

<strong>JULY 2</strong>

4 p.m. — Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra's woodwind quartet

• Food: Tacos El Guadalajara; Rebel Ice Cream

<strong>JULY 16</strong>

4 p.m. — Brass quintet

• Food: Tacos El Guadalajara; Rebel Ice Cream

<strong>JULY 30</strong>

4 p.m. — Shelby Ryan

• Food: Mi Casa; PCH Coffee

<strong>AUG. 14</strong>

4 p.m. — Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra's string quartet

• Food: Mi Casa; Rebel Ice Cream