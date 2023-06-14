Live music this weekend: June 15, 2023

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

Fun Hub Bar — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band (theme: Around the World)</strong>

Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Beeso and Friends (theme: Jam Band Night)</strong>

Friday Night Concert Series — Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Good Clean Fun</strong>

Rockin’ on the Square — Square on Second, Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Andrew David</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Bonfield Barnyard Days And Tractor Pull — Bonfield Road

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Everingham Pittman</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Time Bandits Band</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Paul Strolia</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Friends of the Blues presents Selwyn Birchwood</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>6 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

