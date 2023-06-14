Is 'The Full Monty' overexposed?

A quarter-century is a long time to store lightning in a bottle. “The Full Monty” was a surprise comedy hit in 1997, exploring the social alienation of Sheffield, England, where shuttered steel mills and attendant industries had made residents feel useless and discarded. In the film, seven unemployed men, four of them former steel workers, decided to become exotic dancers — a la Stringfellows — but to expose everything. Hence the title, “The Full Monty.”

Now, the original writer, director and much of the cast return for a limited-series version, streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Tom Wilkerson (“Batman Begins,” “Michael Clayton”) returns to his role as Gerald. He’s first seen with his mates in his pub, complaining how things have gone to hell.

Both the titles and the opening credits refer to seven prime ministers who have served since the original film and the many promises they made to the formerly industrial North. The first episode is called “Leveling Up,” a term recent Conservative governments have used to describe efforts to bring jobs to the area. The attitude here toward such plans straddles the line between “wait-and-see” and downright contempt. There’s been a long time to wait.

The old gang has returned, but much emphasis is placed on the kids and grandkids, and their shenanigans tend to drive the drama. In the first episode, the deadbeat Gaz (Robert Carlyle) springs into action when his estranged daughter, Destiny (Talitha Wing), once the most promising student in her class, gets into a jam with the law.

It’s difficult to capture a culture of intergenerational poverty and despair in a comedy/satire. And perhaps that was the miracle of the original film. Allowed to ramble on over episodes, “Monty” straddles the line between whimsical and cute. And “cute” can seem jarring, given the setting and circumstances. Imagine some Hollywood genius turning “The Wire” into a sitcom. Perhaps we don’t want to give anyone any ideas.

• Speaking of mining troublesome history for sitcom magic, the second incarnation of “The Wonder Years” (ABC, TV-PG) returns for a second season. As with “Monty,” the effort to rekindle old magic tends to sputter with this reboot.

The fact ABC has returned this series in June with two helpings is hardly a ringing endorsement and has all the hallmarks of a summer burn-off of an unwatched series. On back-to-back episodes set in the summer of 1969, Dean and Bill visit New York (8 p.m., TV-PG) and Jackie rethinks her outlaw status (8:30 p.m., TV-PG).

• HBO anticipates Father’s Day with “How Do You Measure a Year?” (8 p.m., HBO). Every year for 17 years, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt filmed his daughter in the same spot as he asked her the same questions. The result is a 29-minute-long portrait of someone growing from a toddler to a young woman before your eyes.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• On two episodes of “Night Court” (NBC, r, TV-PG): Abby’s apartment search (7 p.m.); Decorum suffers when students attend the proceedings (7:30 p.m.).

• “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, r, TV-G, check local listings) explores Cuba’s unique habitats.

• The rescue of a doomsday prepper takes a toll on Tuck on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Competitive eating can be murder on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• An informant suddenly vanishes on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) profiles singer Aaliyah (1979-2001).

CULT CHOICE

Blending sports fantasy, astrology and disco fever, the 1979 cult film “The Fish that Saved Pittsburgh” (12 p.m., TCM) follows a cellar-dwelling NBA doormat whose fortunes soar once management changes the team’s name to the Pittsburgh Pisces. A game cast includes Jonathan Winters, Stockard Channing, Debbie Allen, Flip Wilson and Harry Shearer, as well as contemporary NBA stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving and Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon.

SERIES NOTES

On two episodes of “Ghosts” (CBS, TV-PG): Alberta inspires a podcast (7 p.m.); a seance in the dark (7:30 p.m.) ... Chefs from the South appear on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Contestants develop a to-go menu on “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in repeats.

Daniel Gurira, Jeremy Pope and Ingrid Andress are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jane Fonda, Joe Keery and Alex G on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Anna Kendrick and John Larroquette visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 a.m., NBC) ... Jennifer Garner, John Legend and Reggie Watts appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).