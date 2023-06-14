Shaw Local

'Disaster' comes to Cissna Park in new show

By Daily Journal staff report

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ‘70s take center stage in “Disaster!” a comedic homage to classic disaster films. Featuring songs such as “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Torn Between Two Lovers,” “I Will Survive,” “Still the One,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Saturday Night” and more, this stage production from Country Theatre Workshop is a blast from the past.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 15, 16, 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25. For tickets, call 815-457-2626, or email <a href="mailto:ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org</a>.

All shows will be at Country Theatre Workshop, 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49.