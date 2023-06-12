'Buffalo Soldiers' explores America's promise and paradox

Shot through with history’s ironies, contradictions and echoes, “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) examines a fascinating chapter of American history that has long been relegated to the sidelines.

“Buffalo Soldiers” will also be broadcast on the World Channel on June 19. The film will be available to stream on the PBS app, WORLDChannel.org, YouTube and on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video channel.

The legend of the buffalo soldier formed in the decades after the Civil War, when emancipated slaves, some who had formerly served in the Union Army, joined the federal forces sent to the American West to subjugate, police and control Native American tribes being pushed out of their ancestral lands. It has been said that Native Americans coined the term to describe Black soldiers, likening their thick hair to that of the buffalo.

Black soldiers had been a crucial part of the Civil War, and President Lincoln is quoted as saying the war could not have been won without them. After the conflict, many emancipated former slaves sought to solidify their claim to citizenship with service in the military. For many, wearing a uniform was the only dignified job available.

Resistance to their presence was felt almost immediately, particularly in the far West, where some of the white soldiers were former Confederates. Nevertheless, the buffalo soldiers gained a reputation for ferocity and heroism.

The film draws on archival material, letters and interviews with the descendants of buffalo soldiers, who share their ancestors’ stories. Among the most interesting tales is the role of Black soldiers in Teddy Roosevelt’s famous ride up San Juan Hill during the brief Spanish-American War.

While tabloid newspapers made a hero of Roosevelt, then a fairly obscure New York politician, the truth lies elsewhere.

Apparently, it was a company Black of soldiers who first charged up the hill and took it from the Spanish. Followed by yet another company of white troops. Roosevelt’s “charge” only took place when the objective was safely secured. The film expands upon this point with a famous photograph of T.R. standing with his Rough Riders after their glorious ride. Other versions of the photo display a wider shot, with the buffalo soldiers far to his right and left. They had been literally edited out of history.

The film accentuates the central point that for many, the military offered the only avenue to citizenship and respect for Black Americans, a theme that would reverberate through history. World War I hero “Black Jack” Pershing would earn his nickname for the Black troops that he led in Mexico prior to the European War. World War II would be fought with a segregated Army that only ended in 1947. The Vietnam era was rife with stories of racial animosity in the ranks.

In some ways, the volunteer army that followed continued the tradition of the military as a refuge of opportunity for many disenfranchised communities.

And history also repeats itself in the resistance to the military’s inclusion. It’s no mystery why openly racist voices, like that of Tucker Carson and the disgraced, indicted 45th president, obsess about a “woke” military.

As Mark Twain observed, history doesn’t repeat itself, but it sometimes rhymes.

