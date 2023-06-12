Best Bets: Week of June 12-19

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The start time has been corrected for Sunday's Run For Autism. The event will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday. </strong></em>

<strong>Week of Juneteenth events</strong>

The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council is holding several events this week leading up to the Monday holiday. For more information on the events listed below, call Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741, or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/1865JCCC" target="_blank">facebook.com/1865JCCC</a>.

• Juneteenth Lunch & Learn: From noon to 3 p.m. June 12 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the program will cover the topics of mental health, financial literacy and Black history. Guest speakers include Dr. Leonard Porter and Jasmyne Humble. Lunch will be provided.

• Youth Oratory Challenge: Happening at 5 p.m. June 13 at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee, the purpose of the oratory challenge is to strive to promote the ability of second- through 12th-grade students to enhance their public speaking skills.

• Flag Day: Beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. June 14 in Martin Luther King Park, 1085 E. Maple St., Kankakee, there will be a Flag Day celebration. Chips and water will be served.

• Mid-Week Prayer: From 6-7 p.m. June 14, the mid-week prayer event with Pastor Dave Robinson will be held at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. Snacks and drinks will be served.

• Youthpalooza: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 16 at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the Youth Empowerment Program will host an event for students in grades six through 12. Sign up at <a href="http://bit.ly/40YCSEH" target="_blank">bit.ly/40YCSEH</a>.

• Juneteenth Awards Banquet: From 5-10:30 p.m. June 16 at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, this banquet will be honoring five to six individuals who have assisted their community behind the scenes for more than five years with their efforts having gone unnoticed. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the door.

• Juneteenth Freedom Fest: From 8 a.m. to dusk June 17 at Pioneer Park, 690 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, there will be a parade, games, a car show and a DJ. The event will end with the annual fireworks show.

• 1619 to Juneteenth Symposium: From 9 a.m. to noon June 19, the council will hold a symposium at Kankakee Community College to commemorate the 403rd Anniversary of the landing of The White Lion Ship that brought the first Africans to the American shores in 1619.

<strong>Main Street Momence Car Show</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street in downtown Momence, Main Street Momence will host its annual cruise nights car show, titled Cool Cars Under the Stars. All antique or unique cars and trucks are welcome. Participants can win a $100 cash prize, with the chance at a $250 grand finale prize. The night features a DJ, giveaways, peoples' choice awards, restaurant specials and more.

For more information, call 815-472-3861.

<strong>Golf Cart Parade/Rockin' on the Square</strong>

The village of Manteno will kick off of its Summer Concert Series: Rockin’ on the Square, from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Square on Second with the band, Good Clean Fun. The food trucks, Miabella’s Pizza and Sweet Darren’s will be in attendance. The event is BYOB and bringing chairs is encouraged.

The Annual Golf Cart Parade will launch the start of the evening. The parade lineup will take place at 5:45 p.m. at South Marquette Pl. South (located behind the Elementary School). Parade start time is 6:30 p.m., and travels from South Creek Drive, east down Cook St., north on Main St. and ending at the Square on Second. The parade is free and preregistration is not required.

<strong>Date Night in the Park</strong>

From 6-11 p.m. Friday at the Don Palzer Bandshell, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, there will be an adults-only night of live music, food trucks and cocktails. The event will feature local talent Logan Miller and Matt Shipley. Food trucks include Brother George's BBQ and Zarates tacos. Admission is free and attendees must be 21 or older to participate. Food and drinks available for purchase.

<strong>Run for Autism</strong>

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will host the annual Run For Autism (formerly the Kilbride Classic) at Cobb Park in Kankakee. Participants can choose between a 5K run or a 2-mile walk. The cost is $32.

Register at <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org/run-for-autism" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org/run-for-autism</a>.

<strong>June 14</strong>

<strong>Rep. Haas’ Job Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will host a job fair. Participating employers include ABF Freight, Aflac, Agente Staffing, Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, Citadel Healthcare, city of Kankakee, Gilman Healthcare Center, Illinois Café & Service Company and several state departments. From Kankakee County will be Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Government, Kankakee County Training Center, Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee County Fire Chiefs Association. Additionally, there will be the Illinois State Police, Illinois Tollway, Lyon, MABA 57, Milner Media Partners, New Star, Nexus Indian Oaks Family Healing, Nucor Steel, PACE, PACTIV Evergreen, Riverside Healthcare, Rosie Mae Home Care, Sherwin Williams, Silva International Inc., The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, USPS, Urban Farmer, VanFab Corporation, Van Voorst Lumber and more.

<strong>June 15 </strong>

<strong>Eastridge HS Class of 1983 Reunion</strong> <em>(happening in July; registration deadline is June 15) </em>

This summer, the Eastridge High School class of 1983 will host a 40-year reunion. The class of 1983 was the final class before Eastridge became Kankakee High School. On July 28, there will be an ice breaker at the Merchant Street Music Fest. There will be a tent inside the main gate for the group to gather for photos. At 5:30 p.m. on July 29, there will be dinner and dancing at the Elks Club. Appetizers and dinner will begin around 6 p.m. and a DJ will be on-site for festivities. The cost is $55 per person and payment is due by June 15. For more information and reserve a ticket, call Julie Bretzman at 815-214-1745.

<strong>Piggush Engineering Grand Opening</strong>

From 5-7 p.m., Kankakee Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event to celebrate the grand opening of Piggush Engineering, 149 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. At 5:30 p.m. will be a ceremony.

<strong>June 16</strong>

<strong>Smooth Fusion Open Mic</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, join as an audience member and/or performer as the mic features rap, singing, spoken word, comedy, storytelling and more.

<strong>June 17</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

Join the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga for Yoga in the Park 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Cavalier de LaSalle Park, 1000 Percy Drive, Bourbonnais. Outdoor vinyasa yoga consists of a sweet fusion flow with a slower gear to take in your natural surroundings and sounds. Rotating yoga instructors will guide the Saturday morning experience for all yoga levels. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and to arrive 10 minutes early.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a></strong>

<strong>Book Launch Event</strong>

At 1 p.m. at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Wright in Kankakee and Visit Kankakee County will host local author Melanie Holmes as she celebrates her newly released title “100 Things to do in Illinois Before You Die.”

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="mailto:Angelina@kccvb.com" target="_blank">Angelina@kccvb.com</a>; 815-935-7390</strong>

<strong>‘I’m More Than Enough’ Expo and Fashion Show</strong>

From 3-7 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Valinda Petite, broker/property manager at Professional Brokers Realty, will host an expo and fashion show. There will be giveaways, food, shopping, speakers, entertainment and more. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>June 18</strong>

<strong>Josiah Strong’s Father’s Day 5K</strong>

Former area resident will host the Father’s Day 5K Run/Walk as part of Josiah Strong, an initiative to support Cerebral Palsy awareness. This inspired the book “Josiah Strong” which is available on Amazon. The event will take place at 8 a.m. at 87th Street and Dan Ryan Woods in Chicago.

<strong>June 20</strong>

<strong>Summer Solstice Sip, Shop & Stroll</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. June 20, Wright in Kankakee will again host the Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The annual event will feature music, a garden tour, wine, a food truck and the gift shop will be open.

Guests will receive a free beverage and will be able to stroll the gardens, take photos and talk to gardeners. Musical entertainment includes singer Gianna Kohl at 5 p.m., fiber sculptor artist Karen Gubitz at 6 p.m., Acting Out Theater performing musical highlights from their upcoming show, “Cinderella” at 6:30 and singing/guitar duo Joshua Allen and Nicole Montgomery at 7 p.m. The Monster Grilled Cheese and More food truck will be onsite.

The rain date is Tuesday June 27. Tickets are $10 and are available at wright1900.org or at Moon Cookie Gallery, 285 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» 815-936-9630</strong>

<strong>Essential Smoothies Ribbon Cutting</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of Essential Smoothies in the food court. They will have a new menu, massages, a sound healing practitioner, a live DJ and more. The event is free but registration is encouraged.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3WqvDVr" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WqvDVr</a></strong>