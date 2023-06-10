Project SUN, Grow Center host LGBTQ+ forum

Inclusivity was at the forefront of a recent forum that rang in the start of Pride Month.

“Creating an Inclusive Community: Panel Discission Q&A,” sponsored by Project SUN and The Grow Center, took place June 1 at The Grow Center in Bourbonnais, with the purpose of encouraging the community to look at ways to be more inclusive, particularly during Pride Month. About 40 people participated.

The event helped attendees reach a better understanding of the issues LGBTQ+ youth face and what can be done to help them overcome obstacles and allow them to flourish. The event featured a panel comprised of eight individuals with various relationships with the LGBTQ+ community and backgrounds, providing a variety of responses to questions submitted before and during the event.

“I was honored to be included among such a diverse and intellectually expansive panel of people to represent our community. It is so important that these conversations happen and continue to happen in our community,” stated Matthew Hedding-Hess, panelist and leader of the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, in a news release.

Karla Duran, one of the panelists expressed feelings of gratitude and joy from the evening.

“I left with an enriched soul, adorned with the gems of wisdom shared by my fellow panelists, and a renewed commitment to embrace the diverse beauty that graces our world,” Duran stated in the news release, noting that positive reactions to the panel discussion were overflowing.

This event has been in the plans for over one year to address one of Project SUN’s cultural competency focus areas.

“Thursday’s event was a great way to begin Pride Month celebrating diverse identities and that love is love,” stated Rev. Robert Bushey, co-chair of Project SUN’s Cultural Competency Workgroup and moderator for the evening.

He added, “I was honored to share the stage with an extraordinary group as we explored pathways to creating an inclusive community for our LGBTQ+ youth, adults and allies.”

Participants left with a desire for more events like this. When asked about her experiences as an attendee, Sarah Winkel said, “The whole evening left me with so much to process and put into practice. We have a lot to learn and ‘unlearn,’ but it starts with gatherings like this to make that happen.”

Project SUN expects to host other similar events in response to the turnout and conversations.