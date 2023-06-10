New on the bookshelf: June 10, 2023

<strong>Cultures collide in culinary family saga</strong>

In his previous two novels, J. Ryan Stradal writes fetchingly of three lovely things: inventive food, craft beer and Minnesota. His latest novel, “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club,” set in a supper club in northern Minnesota, possesses these same ingredients with added dashes of grief, estrangement, resignation and love. In other words, it’s everything on the menu.

The journey begins in 1934 when Betty and her daughter, Florence, scrounging for pancakes in a restaurant in Red Wing, meet Floyd, owner of a North Woods supper club. Floyd pays their bill and gives them a ride north and a place to stay in an old resort cabin. Soon, Betty is waitressing at the Lakeside Inn, and Florence is mooning over a busboy.

The novel — opening in 1934 and ending in the present day — changes time and point of view over chapters, which can make it hard to keep a firm grip on the timeline. It’s a little like biting into an overstuffed burger served on a thin bun. But just because lettuce and tomatoes tumble out and you’ve got ketchup on your fingers doesn’t mean the burger isn’t good.

— Christine Brunkhorst, Star Tribune

<strong>How KKK pushed their way into politics</strong>

Rich, famous and charismatic, D.C. Stephenson had everything in the world except shame.

He was a congenital liar and a perpetual grifter, a vicious bully and a sexual predator. And Stephenson regretted none of it.

Despite a litany of crimes, his lawyers kept him out of jail. His money kept politicians in his pocket. And his ability to intimidate kept him in power. Stephenson had serious plans to run for president.

Then one person brought him to justice.

Timothy Egan chronicles the chilling story in “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them.” By 1924, the white terrorists had not only pushed their way into politics but had a plan to win the White House.

They came terrifyingly close.

“In the golden age of fraternal organizations, the Klan was the largest and most powerful of the secret societies,” Egan writes. “In Colorado, an open Klansman won the governorship … ‘Every Man under the Capitol Dome a Klansman’ was his motto.”

By the mid-1920s, the KKK had nearly 6 million members and plenty more sympathizers.

— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

<strong>Woman’s story reopens bloody chapter in Minn. history</strong>

It’s easy to see why Susanna Moore, who has written both fiction and nonfiction, was drawn to novelize the true story of Sarah Wakefield, a white woman who arrived in the Minnesota Territory in the mid-1850s and famously spent six weeks as a captive of Indians during the 1862 Dakota Conflict.

In “The Lost Wife” Moore changes some but not all the names of historical figures. She has “added facts that I’ve discovered along the way, alongside much from my imagination.”

Moore’s Sarah, 25, flees an abusive husband in Providence, Rhode Island, and travels alone to Shakopee, Minn.

A fearful and exhilarated Sarah describes her newfound freedom: “I don’t know what to do with so much feeling. My life will now be one of improvisation. I hadn’t known how easily a new life may be made.” The frontier, for her, is both geographical and emotional.

She soon marries a thoughtful, laudanum-drinking frontier physician whose patients include whites and Indians. They have two children and move west to an Indian agency near present-day Granite Falls, Minnesota.

The prosperous couple share food and belongings with their Indian neighbors, employ them at their house and learn their language.

— Claude Peck, Star Tribune