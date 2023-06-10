Library Life: Week of June 11, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Weekly Storytimes: 10 a.m. Monday is family storytime; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday is twinkle twinkle storytime; 10 a.m. Friday is books with baby.

• TLC Summer Edition: From 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, teens ages 12 and older can enjoy snacks, games and crafting.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Monday, adults can make a wine cork crab.

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can paint an 8-by-10 canvas.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading Projects: This week includes ocean graham crackers, ocean slime, sock octopus and wooden beach signs. There is still time to sign up. Start logging reading time to earn a trip to the Shedd Aquarium.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Anime Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens can socialize while enjoying Japanese anime and manga.

• Adult Velvet Art: At 5 p.m. Thursday adults can create a unique velvet art piece.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Sign-ups are under way for grades pre-K through eighth for the program themed “Under the Sea.” Prizes will be awarded for time read.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Artists’ Resource & Community: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, this is a space for adults to share their work. Recommended for ages 16 and older.

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “My Name is Lucy Barton” by Elizabeth Strout.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults can make colorful coasters.

• Pallet Painting Fundraiser: At 6 p.m. June 20, Friends of the Library will hold a painting adventure with a pallet canvas.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “Marrying the Ketchups” by Jennifer Close.

• Storytime: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, meet at Legacy Park for a reading of “Goodnight Moon.”

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Pembroke Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, explore the tools used to develop a deep creative eye.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: During the week, the project is STEM Cup and String Phone.

• Bottle Rocketry: Join Mr. Simpson at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544